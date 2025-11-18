Voltalis and Univers team up to expand smart energy flexibility solutions, targeting 10-15% cost savings for commercial buildings across Europe and Asia

Partnership to start with 10 clients in France and the UK before scaling up across Europe and Asia

BILBAO, Spain, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltalis, Europe's leader in demand-side flexibility aggregation, and Univers, a global AI and IoT platform leader, today announced a strategic global partnership to demonstrate the commercial and technical value of large-scale flexibility across commercial buildings.

The collaboration combines Univers' AI-driven EnOS energy orchestration platform with Voltalis' proven Virtual Power Plant (VPP) technology, creating one of the most comprehensive flexibility offerings in the market. The partnership will begin with 10 commercial clients in France and the United Kingdom, before scaling up to integrate 1,000 buildings (representing around 200MW peak load) annually across Europe and Asia.

This large-scale integration will connect and manage diverse building systems - including HVAC, EV chargers, battery storage, and distributed generation - enabling commercial properties to automatically respond to grid signals and market conditions in real-time. In doing so, the partnership will empower buildings to operate as intelligent, flexible assets, reducing energy costs, enhancing grid resilience, and unlocking new value streams through participation in flexibility markets.

The combined solution aims to deliver up to15% energy cost savings and a significantly improved payback period - potentially reducing it by up to 50%. As for sustainability, the initial sites are expected to avoid several hundred tons of CO2 emissions annually by reducing on-site energy demand, shifting load away from peak periods, and limiting the need for carbon-intensive peaking generation.

"With 40% of global energy consumption, buildings are an untapped reservoir of flexibility. This collaboration enhances Voltalis' grid flexibility offering for large commercial buildings requiring advanced energy management solutions and behind-the-meter assets orchestration. Univers brings a best-in-class control and visualisation layer that complements our VPP platform and its aggregation algorithms and market capabilities. Together, we're proving that flexibility can be a core performance driver, not just a sustainability lever, for property management sector", said Sébastien Condom, Senior Vice-President International at Voltalis.

The partnership strengthens Univers' position in the European flexibility market, leveraging Voltalis' deep expertise in market access, aggregation, and trading to complement its AI-powered optimization capabilities. Together, the companies are creating a replicable and scalable model for commercial flexibility - one that bridges behind-the-meter intelligence with grid-level participation, supporting both business performance and decarbonization goals.

"This collaboration is about delivering flexibility at industrial speed and global scale," said Chandi Ray, Vice President at Univers. "With Voltalis' market expertise and Univers' AIoT capabilities, we're proving that commercial buildings can be rapidly transformed into intelligent, grid-responsive assets - delivering value from day one."

