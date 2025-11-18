Elly & Nora Creative: Do It Fat, a New Book Urging Women to Separate their Worth From their Waistline and Stop Delaying their Dreams

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / As discussions around body image, representation, and professional visibility intensify, Do It Fat arrives at a pivotal cultural moment. Brand strategist and CEO Sara Chambers tackles a striking disconnect many women experience: the belief that their worth is tied to their waistline and how these negative thoughts hold them back from stepping fully into their power.



The book delivers cultural critique, personal narrative, and actionable reflection, inviting readers to ask: Why have I measured my worth in pounds and inches? Already making waves, Do It Fat has reached #1 in Feminist Theory and Self-Help for Eating Disorders & Body Image Issues, and #2 in Social Sciences, cementing its relevance and resonance.

"Women are delaying major life opportunities, careers, public visibility, and events, because of how they feel about their body," Chambers explains.

The fall off in opportunity is more than anecdotal: unexplored promotion, muted voices, and silenced ambition are all part of the cost of internalized body shame. Chambers argues that too many women delay career moves, silence ideas, or opt out of opportunities, not due to a lack of capability, but due to how they feel about their bodies. Chambers writes, "The real cost of body shame isn't that it shrinks our bodies. It shrinks our lives."

A 2024 study recently found that 37.7 percent of females reported significant body-image dissatisfaction, compared to 24 percent of males, and more than half of respondents with a higher body mass index reported elevated dissatisfaction.These findings highlight the ways weight and appearance shape women's self-perception, ambition, and visibility.

With more than two decades of helping entrepreneurs clarify their message and own their space, Chambers is uniquely positioned to bridge branding and body politics. Liz Brinkman, founder of On the Brink Nutrition , describes the book as "a bold, unapologetic celebration of bodies that challenges the myths and stigma so many of us carry."

At the core of Do It Fat lies a powerful idea: showing up in the body you have today is an act of rebellion. The book explores how diet culture, the male gaze, and beauty standards have become unseen barriers to leadership, forcing women to question not just how they look, but whether they are "allowed" to lead.

Do It Fat is more than a personal memoir or feel-good self-help book. As Dr. Lisa Nichole Folden notes, it "leans into the 'both' and the 'and' of body image, diet culture, and beauty standards … Sara's work is raw, unfiltered, based on both lived experience and pertinent research."

Readers also receive tools, including reflection prompts, exercises in visibility and self-trust, and guidance for decoupling ambition from body size. It offers a roadmap for women to reclaim their voice, take up space, and stop shrinking, literally and figuratively.

And the timing couldn't be more urgent. Data shows that negative body image correlates with lowered self-esteem and self-efficacy, both of which are tightly linked to career and leadership outcomes.At the same time, social media and emerging narratives around weight-loss drugs and fix-it-bodies are contributing to a polarized cultural moment. Do It Fat intervenes in that discourse, offering instead a message of presence, agency, and autonomy: You don't need to shrink to matter.

Do It Fat launches today, November 18, 2025, with first-week proceeds benefiting The Body Positive , a nonprofit dedicated to body trust and empowerment. In-person and virtual events accompany the launch, including a virtual book club discussion with the nonprofit's leadership and an intimate evening celebration in Phoenix.

Sara Chambers is the CEO of Elly & Nora Creative , a branding agency helping women entrepreneurs align purpose, visibility, and power. She is also the founder of Chicks Who Give a Hoot , a nonprofit mobilising women as a force for good through media and mentorship. Do It Fat is her debut book.

