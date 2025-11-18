Modular LXI chassis from Pickering Interfaces enables more compact and affordable test platforms

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, has announced a new compact 12-slot LXI/USB modular chassis: the 60-107-001. The highest PXI slot density chassis for PXI and PXIe modules, it provides 12 hybrid-compatible slots in a 2U form factor, and can be controlled via either USB or LXI (Ethernet)-eliminating the need for a dedicated PXI controller or embedded PC. The USB-compatible and LXI-compliant interfaces enable the chassis to be controlled directly through standard interfaces commonly found on most PCs, providing a very cost-effective route into modular test and measurement applications.

"Featuring a fully hybrid PXI/PXIe backplane and controllable via Gigabit Ethernet or USB 3.0, the chassis occupies only a 2U rack-height form factor-making it ideal for space-restricted applications," saidLee Huckle, Chassis Product Manager at Pickering Interfaces "Offering the highest slot density and the lowest cost-per-slot of any PXIe hybrid chassis currently on the market, it addresses a real need in the test and measurement space for more compact, scalable, and affordable modular test platforms.

This chassis provides engineers with the flexibility to build high-density systems without the overhead of traditional PXI controllers-all in a form factor that fits benchtop environments and maximizes the efficient use of valuable rack space. It supports up to 12 single-slot 3U Pickering PXI or PXIe switching, simulation, and instrumentation modules in just 2U of rack height-thanks to its horizontal module orientation and embedded controller, which eliminates the need for a system slot. The chassis can also accept modules up to 4 slots wide, including Pickering's BRIC4 ultra-high-density switching matrices.

A transverse cooling system eliminates the need for the usual rack-mount chassis requirement of 1U of adjacent empty rack space for airflow, allowing a second chassis to mount directly above and provide a combined total of up to 24 modules in only 4U-20% more than Pickering's 4U 42-927 20 module-slot PXIe hybrid chassis, the previous market-leader for PXI/PXIe module density.

"This new chassis is designed to meet growing demands in functional and production testing that require low-cost test system expansion," added Huckle. "This is particularly beneficial for existing PXI systems with limited spare chassis slots, which usually necessitate the purchase of another costly PXI chassis and controller. Our new LXI/USB chassis enables engineers to scale existing PXI systems more cost-effectively-providing a flexible modular platform that enables the consolidation of a vast array of switching, simulation, and instrumentation resources in minimal rack space.

The 60-107 is Pickering's first LXI/USB chassis to incorporate a modular field-replaceable slot-in format for the power supply and embedded controller-making them readily accessible without removing the chassis from the rack, thereby simplifying serviceability and future performance upgrades.

User-friendly OLED displays provide LAN status and IP address information, while an intelligent fan control system automatically adjusts cooling based on thermal load, ensuring optimal operating conditions.

For applications requiring repetitive switch and measure operations, the chassis is also available with built-in scan list sequencing and triggering (model 60-107-002), significantly reducing test time and system latency.

Pickering Interfaces offers its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support, providing users with peace of mind. Pricing, availability, and contact information are supplied on its website at www.pickeringtest.com.

