St. Joseph Medical Shines Spotlight on Real Patient Successes During National Diabetes Month, Teases New Patient Assistance Program

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / As we observe National Diabetes Month, St. Joseph Medical is proud to highlight some of the inspiring journeys of patients who have transformed their diabetes management through continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). Through these stories, the organization aims to raise awareness, educate the public, and demonstrate how technology and support can improve lives.

Patient Feedback Reflects Compassionate Care

Across hundreds of verified Google reviews, St. Joseph Medical consistently earns praise for its exceptional customer service and genuine compassion. Patients highlight how the team goes above and beyond to ensure comfort, understanding, and seamless diabetes care whether it's resolving sensor issues, coordinating directly with doctors, or explaining device use in clear, reassuring detail.

One reviewer described representatives Emanuel and Sade as "kind and always ready to make my day better," while another commended the team's patience and thoroughness during a lengthy support call. Others celebrated the company's quick responses and friendly, knowledgeable staff - noting that the experience felt "like being treated by family."

From first-time users of the FreeStyle Libre 3 and Dexcom G7 sensors to long-term patients managing complex needs, feedback consistently underscores how St. Joseph Medical combines professional efficiency with heartfelt support. The company's commitment to attentive service mirrors its broader mission: empowering individuals with diabetes through access to advanced continuous glucose monitoring systems and compassionate care.

Educating & Empowering: This Month's Campaign

During this special awareness period, St. Joseph Medical will launch a digital education campaign across social media, email newsletters, and its website. Topics include:

How continuous glucose monitoring works and replaces fingersticks

Interpreting glucose trends, alerts, and downloadable reports

Lifestyle strategies (nutrition, exercise, stress) that influence readings

How to talk with your healthcare provider and insurance about CGM eligibility

These resources are designed to help people living with diabetes as well as those newly diagnosed understand how modern CGM technology can reduce complications, improve quality of life, and offer more control.

Coming Soon: New Patient Assistance Program

St. Joseph Medical is excited to announce that a Patient Assistance Program is launching soon. Stay tuned for full details in the weeks ahead.

Contact Information

Gayana Ouzo

Compliance Director

compliance@stjoseph.health

(800) 501-2594



