The French manufacturer has strengthened its financing plan to more than €220 million following the arrival of two new investors It is advancing its TOPCon gigafactory project in Hambach, northeastern France. The company says it has finalized its industrial model and secured a substantial customer portfolio.From pv magazine France French PV module manufacturer HoloSolis announced that Cales Technologies and Forming AG are now two new investors in its project to build a 5 GW cell and module manufacturing facility in Hambach, near Sarreguemines, in northwestern France. Cales Technology is a French ...

