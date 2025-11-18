AI-powered early decay detection offers a new standard for children's dental care at an unprecedented inflection point in pediatric dentistry

Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced Second Opinion® for Kids, expanding the pediatric capabilities of its flagship radiologic AI platform. This launch marks a pivotal advancement in children's oral healthcare, introducing a new, kid-friendly interface that builds on Pearl's proven real-time disease detection capabilities. Building on Second Opinion's existing pediatric functionality which helps dentists identify disease in patients as young as four, when treatment is simpler, less invasive, and more effective Second Opinion for Kids further enhances communication between dentists, parents, and children to support more engaging and educational oral health discussions.

Second Opinion® for Kids displays AI-detected cavities as "sugar bugs", making it easier for dentists to explain oral health to young patients.

"Second Opinion for Kids reflects our commitment to delivering technology that empowers pediatric dentists to intervene earlier, communicate more clearly, and ultimately give children the best possible start to lifelong oral health," said Ophir Tanz, CEO of Pearl. "As the son of a dentist, I've understood from an early age how critical trust and early intervention are in shaping a child's experience with dentistry. With Second Opinion for Kids, we're helping dentists meet the clinical and emotional stakes of pediatric care at a time when proactive, evidence-based solutions are more important than ever."

Pediatric dentistry plays a crucial role in establishing lifelong oral health, yet it presents unique challenges-from young patients' limited ability to communicate discomfort to the difficulty of earning their trust and cooperation in the chair. Early, accurate diagnosis and clear communication with both children and parents are essential to building those foundations. Second Opinion® for Kids supports that mission by giving dentists a more intuitive, engaging way to visualize and explain findings-helping to reduce anxiety, improve understanding, and foster positive oral health habits from an early age.

Pearl's industry-leading Second Opinion® platform is an AI-powered, real-time radiologic detection aid that assists dentists by identifying conditions such as cavities, bone loss, and other dental abnormalities with greater accuracy and confidence. With Second Opinion®, practitioners access AI-driven insights within their existing workflow, enhancing diagnostic precision and streamlining patient care.

Pearl's pediatric care expansion comes at a time when preventative dental care for kids is under pressure. With the FDA removing ingestible fluoride products for children from the market, providers are losing a long-standing tool in the fight against decay. Pearl's AI offers a new way forward-strengthening diagnostic precision and helping providers safeguard the next generation's oral health. Thousands of practices across the country already rely on Second Opinion® to support more accurate, consistent diagnoses. To see Second Opinion for Kids in action, schedule a demo at discover.hellopearl.com/second-opinion-for-kids

About Pearl

Pearl is an AI-driven company committed to enhancing patient care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry's global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/getdemo

