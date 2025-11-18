Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.: Artisan Partners Expands into Private Real Estate with Acquisition of Grandview Property Partners

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) ("Artisan"), with approximately $182.6 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2025, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of equity interest of Grandview Property Partners ("Grandview"), a real estate private equity firm specializing in originating, developing, acquiring and managing middle market properties across the United States.

This partnership underscores Artisan's commitment to high value-added investments, talent-driven businesses and thoughtful growth. It aligns with the firm's long-standing record of methodically expanding its investment capabilities across equities, credit and alternative asset classes through the addition of exceptional talent and differentiated strategies.

Grandview is led by a seasoned and multi-generational team. Founding partners Raj Menon, Dean Sotter, Eric Freeman and Jeff Usas have worked together for an average of 22 years, delivered top-quartile IRRs with consistent distributions to paid-in capital (DPI) realization since Grandview's founding. Their long-standing partnership has produced strong investment results focused on growth markets supported by shifting demographic trends and regional supply-demand dynamics. Its macro-driven approach enables dynamic fund positioning, concentrated investments, primarily equity-based deployment with select credit optionality, and the use of conservative leverage. Recent funds have emphasized industrial, residential and powered-land themes. Since 2002, the team has acquired or developed more than $2.8 billion in gross investments and sold more than $3.3 billion in properties. Grandview has raised three discretionary closed-end draw-down funds and currently manages $940 million in institutional assets across its flagship fund series and co-investment program.

Jason Gottlieb, CEO and President of Artisan, commented, "We are excited to welcome Grandview onto our global multi-asset investment platform. The acquisition marks a significant advancement in our strategic expansion into alternative investments, establishing a foundation in private real estate and creating new pathways for growth. Together, we will unlock new market opportunities and diversify our sources of long-term value creation for clients, associates and shareholders."

Raj Menon, Grandview CEO, added, "We found an ideal home at Artisan, whose powerful brand, institutional caliber and global distribution scale amplify our investment capabilities. As part of the Artisan multi-asset investment platform, Grandview will maintain full investment autonomy to deliver value-added outcomes for our limited partners in a distraction-free environment."

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Artisan expects that the acquisition will be mildly accretive to earnings per share after the final closing of Grandview's next flagship closed-end draw-down fund.

Artisan Partners was advised by Broadhaven Capital Partners and Hodes Weill & Associates and represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Grandview Partners was represented by Polsinelli Law Firm.

About Artisan Partners

Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment franchises oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

About Grandview Partners

Grandview Property Partners, LLC ("Grandview") is a real estate investment manager formed in 2019 through a spinout from a predecessor firm. The firm is led by a seasoned, cycle-tested team with decades of collaborative experience across the acquisition, management, development, and disposition of all real estate asset types. Grandview's internal expertise-defined by continuity, discipline, and deep market knowledge-is complemented by longstanding relationships with operating partners, developers, advisors, and lenders nationwide, providing access to proprietary deal flow, local intelligence, and capital markets insight that enhance outcomes for investors.

