18.11.2025 18:38 Uhr
Tetra Pak: What Every Packaging Company Can Learn From the Carton Recycling Journey

Packaging companies should think about how their materials move through recovery and build in recyclability from the start.

Previously published by PackagingDive

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Fifteen years ago, many food and beverage cartons ended up in the trash. At the time, most recycling programs didn't accept them, consumers didn't know if they could recycle them and end markets didn't recognize the value in the recovered material.

That's changed. Most households across the U.S. now have access to food and beverage carton recycling, either at the curb or at recycling drop-off collection sites. An industry group helped to orchestrate stronger end markets, upgraded sorting technology and education to make carton recycling access available to the majority of the population. What started as a small project soon became a model for progress in the recycling industry.

Continue reading here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tetra Pak on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tetra Pak
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tetra-pak
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tetra Pak



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/what-every-packaging-company-can-learn-from-the-carton-recycling-journ-1103791

