18.11.2025 18:45 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 
18-Nov-2025 / 17:11 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") 
Net Asset Value 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
The Company announces that as at close of business on 31^stOctober 2025, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per 
ordinary share was 92.18 pence*. 
For more information please visit https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/en-gb/investing-with-mandg/ 
investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 
* the net asset value per ordinary share has been adjusted for the interim dividend of 1.89p declared on 21^st October 
2025 and will be paid on 21^st November 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 31^stOctober 2025. The 
ex-dividend date was 30^t^hOctober 2025. 
  
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc        +44 333 300 1932 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited 
Company Secretary

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 408655 
EQS News ID:  2232118 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2232118&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2025 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
