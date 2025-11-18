Cascale Publishes Principles on the Frequency of Environmental Data Reporting

New guidance aims to balance data transparency with practicality and reduce burden on manufacturers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / New guidance aims to balance data transparency with practicality and reduce burden on manufacturers

Between January and June 2025, Cascale worked with the Higg FEM Strategic Council and engaged industry stakeholders and all member categories - manufacturers, brands, and retailers - to develop the Principles on the Frequency of Environmental Data Reporting, shared with members for feedback during the 2025 Annual Meeting and now available as a publication on Cascale's website.

The Principles on the Frequency of Environmental Data Reporting, reflects the growing recognition that while environmental data and disclosure are vital for progress, the industry must also ensure reporting is efficient, purposeful, and actionable. The goal is to strike a balance - collecting the right data at the right frequency to drive measurable impact without unnecessary burdens on manufacturers.

Critically, Cascale recommends that more-than-annual environmental impact reporting should remain the exception rather than the rule. Each request for more frequent reporting should be supported by a clear business or sustainability objective, and only under the following conditions:

No more than quarterly reporting and verification frequency: To minimize audit fatigue and maintain data integrity, organizations should not request impact data or data verification from facilities more than once per quarter, with on-site verification limited to once per year.

Only greenhouse gas emissions from energy use, water consumption, and shipped volumes metrics: Evidence shows that more frequent reporting is useful for metrics like greenhouse gas emissions from energy use and water consumption. For other metrics, annual reporting is generally sufficient.

Only for facilities with which the buyer has a reasonable and explicit purpose in knowing the impact at a frequent cadence: Because circumstances vary, this can't be defined for every situation, and is tied to mutual understanding of more frequent reporting by both parties.

This approach ensures credible, efficient reporting while maintaining data integrity and minimizing audit fatigue; however, Cascale will continue to review opportunities to expand more frequent reporting to additional metrics in consultation with members.

Recommendations presented in the Principles on the Frequency of Environmental Data Reporting will be integrated into the continued evolution of the Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM), Cascale's governance process, and member guidance. Following the recent release of Higg FEM 2025, Cascale will review and update the publication in tandem with the next annual Higg FEM update, planned for Q4 2026. By aligning the industry around these reporting principles, Cascale aims to create a more consistent approach to data reporting - one that supports credible insights, avoids duplication, and reduces unnecessary burden on facilities, while reflecting the evolving needs of members and the wider industry.

