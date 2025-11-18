Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Nov-2025 / 17:15 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

18 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  18 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         41,972 
 
Highest price paid per share:            121.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             118.80p 
 
                           120.1618p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,136,267 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,605,309 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,605,309 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      120.1618p                       41,972

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
675             120.20          08:12:45         00361729975TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             119.40          08:17:02         00361731992TRLO1     XLON 
 
55              121.20          08:37:45         00361740090TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             120.80          08:38:53         00361740546TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              120.80          08:46:04         00361744104TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             120.80          08:46:04         00361744105TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             121.20          08:51:53         00361747245TRLO1     XLON 
 
380             121.20          08:51:53         00361747246TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              121.20          08:51:53         00361747247TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             121.20          09:01:29         00361753807TRLO1     XLON 
 
331             121.20          09:08:02         00361757729TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              120.80          09:23:24         00361767537TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             120.80          09:23:24         00361767538TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             120.60          09:23:24         00361767539TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              120.40          09:35:19         00361781191TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             121.00          09:57:05         00361816534TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             120.80          10:13:18         00361817822TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             120.80          10:20:12         00361818177TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              120.20          10:20:22         00361818182TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              120.20          10:24:11         00361818482TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             121.00          10:39:20         00361819583TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             120.60          10:39:20         00361819584TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             120.80          10:39:20         00361819585TRLO1     XLON 
 
3454             120.80          10:39:20         00361819586TRLO1     XLON 
 
447             120.20          10:41:56         00361819717TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             120.40          11:44:27         00361822723TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             120.60          11:44:34         00361822724TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              120.40          11:45:30         00361822779TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             120.40          11:45:30         00361822780TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             120.20          12:02:24         00361823519TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             120.00          12:02:25         00361823520TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              119.60          12:14:41         00361824159TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             120.40          12:28:50         00361824644TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             120.40          12:29:20         00361824648TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             120.00          12:29:21         00361824649TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             119.60          12:50:51         00361825363TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             120.00          13:19:18         00361826560TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             120.60          13:54:07         00361827942TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             120.60          13:54:07         00361827943TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             120.20          13:54:07         00361827944TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             119.80          14:02:15         00361828342TRLO1     XLON 
 
251             120.00          14:02:15         00361828343TRLO1     XLON 
 
270             120.00          14:02:15         00361828344TRLO1     XLON 
 
3490             120.00          14:02:15         00361828345TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             120.20          14:02:15         00361828346TRLO1     XLON 
 
324             120.20          14:02:15         00361828347TRLO1     XLON 
 
1354             120.20          14:02:15         00361828348TRLO1     XLON 
 
1415             120.20          14:28:26         00361830601TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             120.20          14:29:57         00361830751TRLO1     XLON 
 
310             120.00          14:29:57         00361830752TRLO1     XLON 
 
325             120.00          14:29:57         00361830753TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             120.00          14:30:40         00361831765TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             120.00          14:32:22         00361832540TRLO1     XLON 
 
433             120.60          14:35:02         00361833484TRLO1     XLON 
 
204             120.60          14:35:02         00361833485TRLO1     XLON 
 
433             120.60          14:35:02         00361833486TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             120.20          14:43:05         00361834867TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             119.80          15:03:22         00361837118TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             118.80          15:03:54         00361837188TRLO1     XLON 
 
33              119.40          15:04:02         00361837247TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             119.40          15:04:08         00361837261TRLO1     XLON 
 
53              119.40          15:04:17         00361837266TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             119.60          15:04:22         00361837275TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             119.60          15:04:22         00361837276TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             120.00          15:13:06         00361838202TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              119.80          15:13:06         00361838203TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             119.80          15:15:41         00361838423TRLO1     XLON 
 
37              119.80          15:15:53         00361838469TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              119.80          15:15:53         00361838470TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              119.80          15:16:55         00361838592TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             119.60          15:17:38         00361838814TRLO1     XLON 
 
70              119.60          15:17:38         00361838815TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              119.60          15:17:38         00361838816TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              119.60          15:17:38         00361838817TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             119.80          15:35:24         00361840422TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             119.20          15:50:56         00361841757TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              119.20          15:50:56         00361841758TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              119.20          15:50:56         00361841759TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             119.20          15:50:56         00361841760TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              119.00          16:02:58         00361842987TRLO1     XLON 
 
302             119.80          16:11:37         00361843881TRLO1     XLON 
 
1072             119.80          16:11:37         00361843882TRLO1     XLON 
 
1029             120.00          16:11:37         00361843885TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             120.00          16:11:37         00361843886TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             119.60          16:18:03         00361844985TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              119.60          16:18:03         00361844986TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             119.60          16:18:03         00361844987TRLO1     XLON 
 
97              119.60          16:18:03         00361844988TRLO1     XLON 
 
1273             119.40          16:19:20         00361845099TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              119.20          16:19:23         00361845103TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

