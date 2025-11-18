DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 18-Nov-2025 / 17:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 18 November 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 18 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 41,972 Highest price paid per share: 121.20p Lowest price paid per share: 118.80p 120.1618p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,136,267 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,605,309 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,605,309 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 120.1618p 41,972

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 675 120.20 08:12:45 00361729975TRLO1 XLON 658 119.40 08:17:02 00361731992TRLO1 XLON 55 121.20 08:37:45 00361740090TRLO1 XLON 661 120.80 08:38:53 00361740546TRLO1 XLON 28 120.80 08:46:04 00361744104TRLO1 XLON 634 120.80 08:46:04 00361744105TRLO1 XLON 470 121.20 08:51:53 00361747245TRLO1 XLON 380 121.20 08:51:53 00361747246TRLO1 XLON 86 121.20 08:51:53 00361747247TRLO1 XLON 523 121.20 09:01:29 00361753807TRLO1 XLON 331 121.20 09:08:02 00361757729TRLO1 XLON 1 120.80 09:23:24 00361767537TRLO1 XLON 644 120.80 09:23:24 00361767538TRLO1 XLON 300 120.60 09:23:24 00361767539TRLO1 XLON 1 120.40 09:35:19 00361781191TRLO1 XLON 669 121.00 09:57:05 00361816534TRLO1 XLON 644 120.80 10:13:18 00361817822TRLO1 XLON 147 120.80 10:20:12 00361818177TRLO1 XLON 22 120.20 10:20:22 00361818182TRLO1 XLON 1 120.20 10:24:11 00361818482TRLO1 XLON 177 121.00 10:39:20 00361819583TRLO1 XLON 629 120.60 10:39:20 00361819584TRLO1 XLON 159 120.80 10:39:20 00361819585TRLO1 XLON 3454 120.80 10:39:20 00361819586TRLO1 XLON 447 120.20 10:41:56 00361819717TRLO1 XLON 645 120.40 11:44:27 00361822723TRLO1 XLON 648 120.60 11:44:34 00361822724TRLO1 XLON 2 120.40 11:45:30 00361822779TRLO1 XLON 647 120.40 11:45:30 00361822780TRLO1 XLON 624 120.20 12:02:24 00361823519TRLO1 XLON 635 120.00 12:02:25 00361823520TRLO1 XLON 1 119.60 12:14:41 00361824159TRLO1 XLON 199 120.40 12:28:50 00361824644TRLO1 XLON 200 120.40 12:29:20 00361824648TRLO1 XLON 637 120.00 12:29:21 00361824649TRLO1 XLON 639 119.60 12:50:51 00361825363TRLO1 XLON 161 120.00 13:19:18 00361826560TRLO1 XLON 633 120.60 13:54:07 00361827942TRLO1 XLON 162 120.60 13:54:07 00361827943TRLO1 XLON 627 120.20 13:54:07 00361827944TRLO1 XLON 620 119.80 14:02:15 00361828342TRLO1 XLON 251 120.00 14:02:15 00361828343TRLO1 XLON 270 120.00 14:02:15 00361828344TRLO1 XLON 3490 120.00 14:02:15 00361828345TRLO1 XLON 200 120.20 14:02:15 00361828346TRLO1 XLON 324 120.20 14:02:15 00361828347TRLO1 XLON 1354 120.20 14:02:15 00361828348TRLO1 XLON 1415 120.20 14:28:26 00361830601TRLO1 XLON 200 120.20 14:29:57 00361830751TRLO1 XLON 310 120.00 14:29:57 00361830752TRLO1 XLON 325 120.00 14:29:57 00361830753TRLO1 XLON 633 120.00 14:30:40 00361831765TRLO1 XLON 640 120.00 14:32:22 00361832540TRLO1 XLON 433 120.60 14:35:02 00361833484TRLO1 XLON 204 120.60 14:35:02 00361833485TRLO1 XLON 433 120.60 14:35:02 00361833486TRLO1 XLON 643 120.20 14:43:05 00361834867TRLO1 XLON 662 119.80 15:03:22 00361837118TRLO1 XLON 617 118.80 15:03:54 00361837188TRLO1 XLON 33 119.40 15:04:02 00361837247TRLO1 XLON 150 119.40 15:04:08 00361837261TRLO1 XLON 53 119.40 15:04:17 00361837266TRLO1 XLON 627 119.60 15:04:22 00361837275TRLO1 XLON 626 119.60 15:04:22 00361837276TRLO1 XLON 200 120.00 15:13:06 00361838202TRLO1 XLON 71 119.80 15:13:06 00361838203TRLO1 XLON 645 119.80 15:15:41 00361838423TRLO1 XLON 37 119.80 15:15:53 00361838469TRLO1 XLON 57 119.80 15:15:53 00361838470TRLO1 XLON 49 119.80 15:16:55 00361838592TRLO1 XLON 500 119.60 15:17:38 00361838814TRLO1 XLON 70 119.60 15:17:38 00361838815TRLO1 XLON 52 119.60 15:17:38 00361838816TRLO1 XLON 3 119.60 15:17:38 00361838817TRLO1 XLON 649 119.80 15:35:24 00361840422TRLO1 XLON 486 119.20 15:50:56 00361841757TRLO1 XLON 62 119.20 15:50:56 00361841758TRLO1 XLON 98 119.20 15:50:56 00361841759TRLO1 XLON 636 119.20 15:50:56 00361841760TRLO1 XLON 1 119.00 16:02:58 00361842987TRLO1 XLON 302 119.80 16:11:37 00361843881TRLO1 XLON 1072 119.80 16:11:37 00361843882TRLO1 XLON 1029 120.00 16:11:37 00361843885TRLO1 XLON 638 120.00 16:11:37 00361843886TRLO1 XLON 636 119.60 16:18:03 00361844985TRLO1 XLON 38 119.60 16:18:03 00361844986TRLO1 XLON 500 119.60 16:18:03 00361844987TRLO1 XLON 97 119.60 16:18:03 00361844988TRLO1 XLON 1273 119.40 16:19:20 00361845099TRLO1 XLON 2 119.20 16:19:23 00361845103TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

November 18, 2025