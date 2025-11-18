Prime membership grew by 18%, adding 1.2 million net adds over the last 12 months

Profitability increased by 16% to €94 million; Overall revenues increased by 5% to €344 million.

Strong financial position and cash-generation enable continued shareholder remuneration: €32.6 million invested in share repurchases in the first half and €100 million anticipated over the next two years.

New multi-year strategic roadmap unveiled, targeting accelerated growth to over 13 million Prime members by 2030, 40% higher than analyst consensus.

eDreams ODIGEO (hereinafter, 'The Company' or 'eDO'), the world's leading travel subscription platform, today announced its results for the first half of its fiscal year 2026 ended 30 September 2025.

The Company's subscription model continued to be the primary driver of growth and profitability. Prime membership grew by 18% year-on-year to 7.7 million, with 1.2 million net new members added in the last twelve months. Net additions reached 457,000 in the first half, a strong performance that drove a 16% increase in profitability1 to €94 million.

Building on its proven subscription model and the successful completion of its 3.5-year strategic roadmap earlier this year, eDO today unveils its new long-term plan to accelerate Prime membership growth through 2030.

H1 FY26 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

The Prime model continued to drive strong growth Prime membership reached 7.7 million, an 18% increase year-on-year. Prime added 1.2 million net new members in the last twelve months, including 457,000 net additions in the first half.

Significant uplift in profits Strong profitability and margin expansion. Cash EBITDA grew 16% year-on-year to €94 million. The margin on the core customer offering 2 also increased to 42% (up from 36% in 1H FY25). Overall revenues 3 increased by 5% to €344 million, while revenues from the Prime business 4 increased by a notable 20% year-on-year, to €294 million, reflecting the successful focus on the Prime business. eDO is now a subscription business with Prime-related revenue now makes up 74% of Cash Revenue Margin, a 9pp increase in just one year. Adjusted Net Income showed substantial growth increasing to €47.1 million, a notable increase from the €8.1 million reported in the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Capital allocation and shareholder remuneration Executing its approved share buyback plan, eDO invested €32.6 million in share repurchases in the first half of the fiscal year. Likewise, the Company executed on its planned capital reduction strategy by cancelling 5.98 million own shares (approximately 5% of shares outstanding), a move designed to increase earnings per share and directly enhance shareholder value. Demonstrating its strong financial position and commitment to delivering shareholder value, eDO is also aiming to invest a further €100 million in share repurchases over the next 2 years.

Current trading Acquisition of new customers has recently been affected by increased blocking efforts by Ryanair; their efforts have not affected retention, and have continued and intensified despite final European High Court decisions confirming eDO's right to distribute their content. Taking this into account, the Company is adopting a conservative stance for the short term, aiming to add 600,000 new Prime members for full fiscal year 2026.

New long-term strategy unveiled Exactly four years after unveiling its inaugural subscription-led strategy, in November 2021, and following its successful completion this year, eDO today presents to the market a new long-term strategic roadmap through 2030. The plan targets accelerated Prime member growth of 15-20% annually from FY28-FY30, aiming to reach over 13 million members by 2030, from the current 7.7 million. This target is 40% higher than the analyst consensus. This will be driven by investments in product diversification (notably Rail), accelerated international expansion, and the roll-out of new monthly and quarterly subscription options.



Dana Dunne, CEO of eDreams ODIGEO said: "We continue to prove the power of our subscription platform, a truly unique proposition in the market, delivering significant growth and strengthening our business quarter after quarter.

We are now delighting 7.7 million subscribers by providing exceptional value, including unique, flexibility features that boost customer engagement and satisfaction. On top of this, our model is a proven attraction for our shareholders; its strong and predictable cash generation has allowed us to deliver continued, significant shareholder remuneration, which we will continue to do.

Our proven track record of delivery gives us a powerful foundation to launch our next ambitious phase. The new long-term strategic roadmap we are presenting today is a direct result of that success. It is designed to accelerate our journey, building on our strengths to scale our model to new products, markets, and an even stronger future."

