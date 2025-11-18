Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.11.2025
18.11.2025 19:02 Uhr
ERP Advisors Group Offers a Free Live Virtual Event Spotlighting the 5 Key Best Practices for Successful ERP Implementations

On Thursday, November 20th, ERP Advisors Group and a special guest will examine the best practices that will ensure your ERP implementation goes off without a hitch.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Rebekah McCabe, ERP Industry Expert, will host ERP Advisors Group's Ryan Baca, Director of Consulting, and Shelby Toney, Implementation Consulting Manager, on the key best practices that have enabled the success of their clients over decades of advisory experience. The three will also be joined by very special guest, Andy Katz, Director of IT for Komori America, a client of ERP Advisors Group who recently sponsored his own successful ERP implementation.

During this call, the group will:

  • Break down common roadblocks on the way to a successful ERP implementation.

  • Outline best practices for ensuring your ERP implementation is a success.

  • Provide steps businesses can take to avoid common reasons for ERP implementation failure.

  • Discuss how client-side implementation consultants deliver value during an ERP implementation.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast:

https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/5-key-best-practices-from-successful-erp-implementations

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/5-key-best-practices-from-successful-erp-implementations

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group



