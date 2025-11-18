Sodexo SA: Sodexo Announces Change to North America Leadership

Paris, November 18, 2025





Recently appointed Sodexo Group Chief Executive Officer, Thierry Delaporte will expand his responsibilities to include direct leadership of North America, starting January 1, 2026.

To accelerate its growth in its largest market, Sodexo is evolving its leadership structure. Thierry Delaporte, Group CEO, will expand his responsibilities to lead the North America business for a period of time.

Sarosh Mistry, currently President, Sodexo North America, will retire from the company, effective December 31, 2025 and serve as a strategic advisor during the transition.

With more than 30 years of international experience, Thierry Delaporte has a proven track record of leading global organizations through transformation and driving sustained growth, notably in the U.S. Drawing on his deep understanding of U.S. business practices and management culture, he will concentrate on turning around Sodexo in North America, to initiate a new phase of growth and accelerate value creation for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Thierry Delaporte, Sodexo Chief Executive Officer, said:

I want to thank Sarosh for his leadership and nearly 15 years of dedicated service and contribution to Sodexo. Given the importance of the U.S. market for Sodexo, I have decided to assume direct leadership of Sodexo operations for the zone for a period of time. We have great strengths - our people, our clients, and our deep roots in this market - however we must move with greater focus and at a faster pace to capture our fair share of the market.

My initial deep dives with the management team have strengthened my conviction that we can unlock our full potential.I will dedicate my first months to assessing the organization, identifiying opportunities for acceleration, and recentering the business around client needs to deliver outsized value. This will require innovation, increased operational efficiency and disciplined execution."





About Thierry Delaporte, Sodexo Chief Executive Officer

With a career marked by international leadership positions across Europe, the U.S. South America, and Asia-Pacific, Thierry Delaporte is a seasoned global executive with extensive experience in finance leadership, operational transformation, business development, and strategic sales - particularly in B2B service environments.

Thierry began his career at Arthur Andersen before joining Capgemini in 1995, where he held CFO roles across Europe, Asia, Australia- New Zealand and the U.S., building strong capabilities in financial management.

As of 2009, he successively held several operational roles at Capgemini in the U.S. - including CEO of the Global Outsourcing division and CEO of the Financial Services Global Business Unit, where he oversaw the integration of iGate, reinforcing his expertise in M&A and postmerger integration.

As of 2016, Thierry Delaporte became part of Capgemini Leadership Team and served as Global COO and Deputy CEO from 2018 to 2020.

In 2020, Thierry was appointed CEO of Wipro Ltd., a global IT services leader. Over four years, he led a strategic repositioning of the company, transforming its operating model, organizational structure, and market approach, driving accelerated growth and profitability improvement.

Thierry Delaporte is also committed to social impact. He co-founded Life Project 4 Youth (LP4Y), an organization focused on youth inclusion.

He serves on the Board of Saint-Gobain.

He holds degrees from Sciences Po Paris and in Law. Thierry is French and speaks English and Spanish.





