Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) ("FingerMotion" or the "Company"), a mobile services, data, and technology company, today announces the next phase of its strategic roadmap, which focuses on expanding its technology platforms and monetizing the core competencies developed in China for broader regional markets.

Over the past years, FingerMotion has built a strong foundation through its mobile recharge and top-up platform, data-driven analytics, and technology collaborations across multiple sectors. The Company now plans to begin productizing these solutions for deployment in markets where digital adoption and mobile engagement are increasing.

"Our work in China has enabled us to refine and validate a suite of scalable digital solutions," said Martin Shen, CEO of FingerMotion. "The next stage is to introduce these platforms to regional markets where we see clear application and demand. Our objective is to build an ecosystem that links telecommunications, data analytics, and service platforms while adapting each deployment to local requirements and operating environments."

The Company's strategy is centered on three core priorities:

Strengthening core operation -continue improving operational efficiency and technological capabilities in China. Productizing for regional deployment - adapt existing IP, analytics models, and platform capabilities for targeted regional markets. Strategic collaborations and acquisitions - identifying opportunities that support scale, distribution, and purposeful expansion into new markets.

"FingerMotion is evolving into a more diversified and connected technology company," added Martin Shen. "As we continue our evolution, we remain focussed on building sustainable long-term value for our shareholders through innovation, scalability, and strategic growth opportunities."

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

For more information on FingerMotion, visit: https://fingermotion.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the Company to manage its VIE contracts; the ability of the Company to maintain its relationships and licenses in China; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the Chinese telecommunications market; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. For forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy our securities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275024

SOURCE: FingerMotion, Inc.