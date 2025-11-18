Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX"), a leader in the development of new classes of structured products, is pleased to provide an update to shareholders regarding the continued advancement and market engagement of its Quantem Crypto Securities ("QCS") fully-collateralized hedging solution.

Since the launch of QCS marketing efforts in mid-September 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) has moved from trading above US$115,000 to current levels below US$90,000, as reported in Bitcoin Magazine, September 15, 2025 and The Economic Times, November 17, 2025. This underscores the importance of institutional-grade hedging tools in the digital-asset sector, as noted by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), Crypto-asset Risks and Hedging Analysis, May 1, 2022. QCS was specifically engineered to address this need by providing a fully-collateralized, transparent and structured mechanism for mitigating volatility and protecting treasury assets.

DelphX is also pleased to confirm that a U.S. primary dealer is evaluating a possible proof-of-concept collaboration aimed at deploying QCS within the dealer's existing digital-asset infrastructure. In addition to dealer interest, multiple digital-asset treasuries continue to conduct due-diligence and scenario testing on the QCS hedge program. Implementation would represent a major step toward full commercialization of the QCS platform. There can, however, be no assurance that such implementation will occur. The Company looks forward to providing further updates.

It is noted that the crypto market is high risk and subject to significant volatility. DelphX wishes to remind shareholders of the critical role a fully-collateralized hedging solution plays in the evolving crypto-asset landscape. As institutional adoption accelerates, sophisticated risk-management tools such as QCS offer meaningful advantages in volatility control, capital preservation, and competitive positioning for digital-asset treasuries, asset managers, and corporate holders.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem LLC, the Company enables broker-dealers to offer new private placement securities that provide for both fixed-income and cryptocurrency solutions. The new DelphX securities will enable dealers and their qualified institutional buyer (QIB) accounts to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized Put Options (CPOs) that provide secured rating-downgrade protection for underlying corporate bonds and/or protection from losses in cryptocurrency holdings; and

Collateralized Reference Notes (CRNs) that enable investors to take on a capped rating-downgrade and/or cryptocurrency-loss exposure of an underlying security or cryptocurrency in exchange for attractive returns.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by U.S. Bank. These instruments are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets.

For more information about DelphX, please visit www.delphx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business strategy and product development. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, regulatory uncertainties, and the demand for our products. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the state of the capital markets, the ability of DelphX to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the financial services industry and the volatile crypto market, and the ability of DelphX to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to DelphX as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable laws, DelphX undertakes no intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275025

SOURCE: DelphX Capital Markets Inc.