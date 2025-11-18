Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for October 2025.

October 2025 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 2.0 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $816 million;

CSE issuers completed 127 financings that raised an aggregate $319 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from two new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed issuers to 744 as at October 31, 2025.

"The closing of our acquisition of the National Stock Exchange of Australia in October was a transformative event that expands our global footprint and will help to create a superior listing alternative in Australia for emerging and entrepreneurial companies," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "Here at home, the month of October was also a successful one for the Canadian Securities Exchange. Our trading volume reached its highest monthly level since January 2022, and issuers completed significantly more financings compared to any other month this year."

Acquisition of National Stock Exchange of Australia

On October 24, 2025, the CSE announced that its parent company, CNSX Global Markets Inc. ("CNSX Group"), completed the acquisition of NSX Limited, the parent company of the National Stock Exchange of Australia ("NSXA"). Executives from CNSX Group and NSXA are already taking steps to strengthen the NSXA's competitive position and build a dynamic exchange alternative tailored to the needs of early-stage companies in Australia and beyond. For further details, please click here.

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is pleased to be a sponsor of the Torrey Hills Capital Resource Executives Conference, taking place in sunny Rancho Sante Fe, California on November 19-21. The conference is focused exclusively on networking opportunities and on one-on-one meetings between investment professionals and executives of small and microcap companies.

New Listings in October 2025

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (VIVI)

ReSolve Energy Inc. (RESO) - Fundamental Change

