Showcased at its Converge conference, new platform capabilities expand agentic AI, enhance continuous security and broaden support for OT and mobile endpoints

Orlando World Center Marriott Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, announced today at its 10th annual Converge conference major advancements designed to accelerate the journey toward autonomous operations and security. These advancements empower IT and security leaders to innovate faster, strengthen resilience and drive business outcomes with confidence.

"Tanium continues to push the boundaries of what's possible by leveraging AI and real-time endpoint intelligence to empower organizations to move from reactive to autonomous operations," said Matt Quinn, chief technology officer at Tanium. "Unveiling these innovations at our Converge conference is especially meaningful it's where our community comes together to shape the future of autonomous IT. Leveraging our unique linear chain architecture, these advancements deliver end-to-end outcomes at speed and scale all through a single, unified platform."

Tanium's priority has been enabling organizations to manage endpoints autonomously while evolving the Tanium platform to build confidence across IT and security environments. As organizations face challenges such as scaling productivity, reducing operational complexity and ensuring safety and security, Tanium is leveraging AI to transform IT operations and security. This evolution enables full-scale autonomous IT.

To accomplish this, Tanium showcased a series of key advancements at this year's Converge conference, further reinforcing its focus on redefining enterprise IT and security operations:

Expansion of Agentic AI from Tanium

Tanium Ask Tanium's first agentic AI experience introduces a new paradigm in operational efficiency by integrating AI-driven workflows directly into the Tanium platform. From data discovery and software management to dashboard summarization and embedded documentation, Tanium Ask enables administrators to investigate, troubleshoot and remediate issues in a single streamlined experience. Tanium Ask also extends to security operations use cases whereby it enriches security data to automate alert investigation and triage through precise, actionable recommendations.

Tanium's first agentic AI experience introduces a new paradigm in operational efficiency by integrating AI-driven workflows directly into the Tanium platform. From data discovery and software management to dashboard summarization and embedded documentation, Tanium Ask enables administrators to investigate, troubleshoot and remediate issues in a single streamlined experience. Tanium Ask also extends to security operations use cases whereby it enriches security data to automate alert investigation and triage through precise, actionable recommendations. Tanium AI Agent for ServiceNow: The Tanium AI agent is embedded directly into ServiceNow's Now Assist experience and agentic framework. When an incident is opened, the Tanium AI Agent automatically pulls real-time endpoint intelligence, such as user activity, application versions and device status into the workflow. From a single chat interface, administrators can get accurate answers and perform recommended actions, such as rebooting a device or uninstalling software, eliminating the need for time-consuming investigations.

Expansion of Endpoint Management from Tanium

Tanium Endpoint Management for Operational Technology (OT) Expanding the reach of Tanium's endpoint management capabilities into OT environments brings real-time visibility and actionable insight to traditionally siloed assets. By integrating OT devices such as human-machine interfaces and programmable logic controllers, Tanium enables unified oversight across IT and industrial domains. This visibility bridges the gap between operational resilience and security, ensuring critical infrastructure benefits from the same agility and intelligence that drives modern IT operations.

Expanding the reach of Tanium's endpoint management capabilities into OT environments brings real-time visibility and actionable insight to traditionally siloed assets. By integrating OT devices such as human-machine interfaces and programmable logic controllers, Tanium enables unified oversight across IT and industrial domains. This visibility bridges the gap between operational resilience and security, ensuring critical infrastructure benefits from the same agility and intelligence that drives modern IT operations. Tanium Endpoint Management for Mobile Starting with Macs, iPhones and iPads, incorporating mobile endpoints into Tanium's platform enables consistent visibility, configuration enforcement and remote actions. As organizations adapt to hybrid work and device diversity, the expansion across mobile endpoints strengthens enterprise agility and operational confidence.

Starting with Macs, iPhones and iPads, incorporating mobile endpoints into Tanium's platform enables consistent visibility, configuration enforcement and remote actions. As organizations adapt to hybrid work and device diversity, the expansion across mobile endpoints strengthens enterprise agility and operational confidence. Tanium Connector for Microsoft Intune Provides organizations with unified visibility, reporting and responsive actions across mobile and IT devices by integrating device telemetry from Microsoft Intune-managed endpoints into the Tanium platform. This integration addresses the fragmentation of endpoint management, delivering comprehensive visibility and effective remediation across the entire device landscape.

Expansion of Security Operations from Tanium

Tanium Jump Gate Built on Tanium's existing client architecture, Tanium Jump Gate helps organizations eliminate standing access, enforce Zero Trust principles and provide real-time oversight with just-in-time and just-enough access to sensitive resources.

Built on Tanium's existing client architecture, Tanium Jump Gate helps organizations eliminate standing access, enforce Zero Trust principles and provide real-time oversight with just-in-time and just-enough access to sensitive resources. Tanium HuntIQ Embedding seasoned, hands-on-keyboard Tanium experts directly into customer environments helps to optimize security operations performance, strengthen resilience and proactively detect stealthy threats to close visibility gaps and accelerate security operations maturity.

Tanium continues to rapidly advance its platform to meet the demands for autonomous IT with increasingly complex enterprise environments. By delivering intelligent, proactive automation and unifying management and security across IT, OT and mobile, Tanium eliminates visibility blind spots and enables decision-making at speed and scale so organizations can be truly unstoppable.

To learn more about Tanium Autonomous IT, schedule a demo here. For virtual access to live-streamed Converge conference keynotes and on-demand session access after the event, visit https://converge.tanium.com/.

About Tanium

Tanium Autonomous IT offers the most comprehensive solution for intelligently managing endpoints across industries, providing capabilities for asset discovery and inventory, vulnerability management, endpoint management, incident response, risk and compliance and digital employee experience. The Tanium Autonomous IT platform supports customers worldwide, including 40 of the Fortune 100, to become unstoppable by delivering increasingly efficient operations and an improved security posture at scale, with confidence, and in real-time. For more information, visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Legal Disclaimer

The information described herein is for general informational purposes only. This information is not a commitment, warranty, offer, promise, or legal obligation for us to deliver any future products, features, or functionality, and is not intended to be, and shall not be deemed to be, incorporated into any contract. The actual timing of any product, feature, or functionality that is ultimately made available may be different from what is described.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118911164/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Tanium PR

Press@tanium.com