Credence Research Inc.: Latin America Managed Services Market to Reach USD 33,444.35 Million by 2035 at 5.65% CAGR - Credence Research

Market Overview

The Latin America Managed Services Market is witnessing strong momentum driven by accelerating digital transformation initiatives and increasing reliance on advanced IT infrastructure across industries. As organizations modernize their operations, the adoption of managed services has surged, particularly among enterprises seeking scalable, secure, and cost-efficient solutions. Cloud adoption, cybersecurity services, automation, and managed network solutions are becoming core priorities, reflecting a shift from traditional in-house IT management toward strategic outsourcing. The market was valued at approximately USD 18,172.22 million in 2024 and is expected to reach nearly USD 33,444.35 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period, demonstrating the rising confidence and investment potential in this sector.

The demand is significantly influenced by the expanding digital economy, rising cyber threats, and the increasing need for IT governance and compliance. Businesses across sectors such as banking, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare are embracing managed services to streamline operations and enhance business continuity. Small and medium-sized enterprises, which represent a large portion of the region's business ecosystem, are also contributing to market expansion due to the affordability and flexibility that managed services provide. Furthermore, the shift toward hybrid work models and growing investments in emerging technologies such as AI-driven automation, IoT, and data analytics continue to strengthen adoption rates.

Government support for digital transformation, expanding 5G infrastructure, and rising cloud penetration present notable growth opportunities. Service providers are increasingly focusing on localized solutions, cybersecurity upgrades, and multi-cloud management to meet evolving business requirements. As the managed services ecosystem matures, partnerships, mergers, and investments among global and regional players are expected to intensify competition and enhance service portfolios. Overall, the Latin America Managed Services Market is well-positioned for sustainable expansion, driven by technological modernization and growing enterprise reliance on outsourced IT expertise.

Key growth determinants

Accelerating Digital Transformation and Cloud Adoption

The rapid shift toward digital business models is a major driver of the Latin America Managed Services Market. As organizations integrate cloud computing, automation, and advanced IT systems, the need for ongoing support, monitoring, and management increases. The widespread migration from legacy systems to hybrid and multi-cloud environments is pushing businesses to outsource IT operations to optimize cost, improve scalability, and ensure operational continuity.

Rising Cybersecurity Threats and Compliance Requirements

The growing frequency of cyberattacks and data breaches is compelling enterprises to prioritize cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. Managed security services, including threat detection, identity management, and security monitoring, are in high demand as businesses seek robust protection without the burden of developing in-house expertise. Strengthening data privacy regulations across the region further reinforces adoption.

Expansion of Remote and Hybrid Work Models

The shift to remote and hybrid working environments has increased reliance on digitally managed networks, cloud-based collaboration tools, and remote IT support. Organizations require efficient IT infrastructure management, helpdesk support, and digital workplace services to maintain productivity across distributed workforces. This ongoing transformation continues to fuel steady demand for managed services across SMEs and large enterprises.

Key growth barriers

One of the primary barriers hindering the growth of the Latin America Managed Services Market is the persistent lack of advanced digital infrastructure across several countries in the region. While major urban centers are rapidly adopting modern IT solutions, many rural and developing areas still lack high-speed connectivity and reliable network infrastructure. This uneven digital maturity limits the scalability of managed services, especially for SMEs that operate outside major metropolitan zones.

Another challenge is the high cost associated with transitioning from legacy systems to modern IT frameworks. Many organizations continue to rely on outdated infrastructure, making migration to managed services costly, time-consuming, and operationally disruptive. Budget constraints-particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises-often delay or restrict adoption. Additionally, economic instability and fluctuating currency values in parts of Latin America can further impact investment decisions for technology outsourcing.

Concerns around data security and lack of trust in third-party service providers also pose significant barriers. Some businesses remain hesitant to outsource critical IT functions due to perceived risks associated with data privacy, regulatory compliance, and potential loss of operational control. Furthermore, the shortage of skilled IT professionals limits the ability of service providers to scale offerings and maintain service quality. Together, these barriers create adoption complexities and can slow the overall pace of market expansion.

Key market trends

A notable trend shaping the Latin America Managed Services Market is the increasing adoption of cloud-based managed solutions, driven by enterprise modernization efforts and the need for scalable, flexible IT environments. Organizations are shifting from traditional on-premise systems to hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, increasing demand for managed cloud, virtualization, and automated infrastructure services. Another major trend is the rising focus on cybersecurity and advanced threat management, as businesses prioritize data protection and compliance in response to growing cyber risks across sectors. Managed security services-such as endpoint security, identity management, and security operations centers (SOC)-are witnessing accelerated adoption.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are also becoming integral to service delivery, enabling proactive monitoring, predictive maintenance, and intelligent analytics to improve IT performance and reduce operational costs. In addition, the growing expansion of 5G networks is supporting demand for managed network services, IoT integration, and edge computing capabilities. There is also a visible shift toward sector-specific managed services tailored for industries such as healthcare, BFSI, telecommunications, retail, and manufacturing, reflecting a move from generic IT outsourcing to strategic, value-driven service models. Together, these trends indicate a shift toward more sophisticated, technology-enabled managed service ecosystems across the region.

Key opportunities

The Latin America Managed Services Market offers significant opportunities driven by expanding digital infrastructure and increasing enterprise interest in emerging technologies. One of the strongest opportunities lies in the growing adoption of cloud computing and hybrid IT environments, creating demand for managed cloud, multi-cloud orchestration, and cloud security services. As organizations scale digital operations, service providers have the chance to deliver tailored solutions that simplify migration, optimize workloads, and ensure continuous availability.

Cybersecurity remains another major opportunity as businesses across sectors seek advanced protection against rising cyber threats. Managed security services-including SOC-as-a-service, zero-trust frameworks, and compliance management-are increasingly viewed as essential rather than optional. Providers offering integrated, AI-driven security solutions stand to gain substantial market traction.

Additionally, the rapid rollout of 5G networks and expansion of IoT ecosystems opens pathways for managed network services, edge computing, and remote device management. Sectors such as smart manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, and retail are expected to fuel demand for specialized digital support. Small and medium-sized enterprises represent a particularly attractive segment, as they increasingly rely on managed services to reduce operational burden and bridge talent gaps. Collectively, these opportunities position the market for strong long-term advancement and service diversification.

Segmentation

By Service Type

Managed IT

Infrastructure & Data

Center

Managed Network

Managed

Communication &

Collaboration

Managed Information

Managed Security

Others

By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SME's

By End User

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Others

Based on Region:

North America

United States



Canada

Europe

United Kingdom



Germany



France

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



United Arab Emirates

Regional analysis

The Latin America Managed Services Market demonstrates varied growth dynamics across different countries, influenced by digital maturity, regulatory frameworks, and investment levels in IT modernization. Brazil currently leads the market, supported by a strong technology ecosystem, high enterprise digitalization, and extensive cloud adoption. The country's expanding fintech, telecommunications, and manufacturing sectors continue to boost demand for managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud-based services. Ongoing initiatives focused on smart cities, 5G expansion, and digital payments further accelerate market growth, establishing Brazil as a primary hub for both global and regional service providers.

Mexico follows as another key market, benefiting from rapid digital transformation across government, banking, healthcare, and retail industries. Increasing investments in cloud computing, AI, and automation are fueling demand for managed infrastructure and security services. The country's proximity to North American technology markets and expanding outsourcing ecosystem further strengthen growth opportunities. Meanwhile, Chile and Colombia are emerging as high-potential markets due to strategic national digitalization programs and rising cloud deployments. These countries are rapidly enhancing cybersecurity frameworks and regulatory compliance, prompting organizations to adopt managed security and risk management services.

Argentina and Peru are experiencing steady growth, albeit at a slower pace due to economic constraints and uneven technological readiness. However, rising availability of affordable cloud services, improved broadband access, and growth in SMEs provide meaningful future expansion prospects. Across the region, demand is shifting from basic IT maintenance to advanced, value-driven services such as digital workplace management, automation, and hybrid cloud architecture support. As regional infrastructure improves and enterprises continue prioritizing operational efficiency, Latin America is expected to evolve into a competitive and mature managed services landscape over the coming years.

Credence Research's Competitive Landscape Analysis

According to Credence Research, the competitive landscape of the Latin America Managed Services Market is moderately consolidated, with a mix of global technology integrators, regional IT service providers, and major telecom operators shaping market dynamics. Global players such as IBM, Accenture, Cisco, and Microsoft hold a substantial share of enterprise contracts due to their broad service portfolios, strong cloud and cybersecurity capabilities, and ability to support large-scale digital transformation projects. These companies continue to invest in AI-driven automation, multi-cloud management, and advanced security operations centers, reinforcing their positioning as partners of choice for complex, mission-critical environments.

Alongside these international leaders, regional and local providers play an increasingly important role, particularly in mid-market segments and country-specific deployments. Firms such as TIVIT, SONDA, and Logicalis differentiate through localized delivery models, flexible pricing structures, and deep understanding of regional regulatory and compliance frameworks. Telecom operators including Telefónica, Claro, and América Móvil leverage their extensive network infrastructure to offer bundled managed connectivity, network security, and communication services, giving them a competitive edge in serving SMEs and geographically dispersed clients.

Credence Research's analysis indicates that strategic partnerships, alliances with hyperscale cloud providers, and targeted mergers and acquisitions are central to competitive strategy in this market. Vendors are expanding their portfolios beyond traditional infrastructure management toward value-added services such as managed security, digital workplace solutions, and industry-specific managed offerings for sectors like BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. As enterprises increasingly demand outcome-based, SLA-driven engagements, competition is expected to intensify around service quality, cybersecurity sophistication, and integration capabilities rather than price alone. Overall, the market outlook points to a progressively more mature and differentiated competitive environment, where providers that successfully combine technological depth, regional presence, and consultative engagement models will gain a clear advantage.

Key Player Analysis

Accenture plc

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

BairesDev

Cipher

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Deloitte

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

EVEO SA

EY (Ernst & Young)

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

KIO

Microsoft Corporation

Módulo Security Solutions S.A.

NetSecurity

Oracle Corporation

Softtek

Summit

Tempest Computer Services SA

Alestra

Business Support Services (BSS)

Espacios de Mexico

GRUPO SICTE

iCorps

OpenService

Tiba IT Services

Baufest

Globant

Huenei IT Services

10Pearls

Business IT (Group Business)

DIMA

Andes Digital

Palo Alto Networks

Thoughtworks, Inc.

Ceragon

EPAM Systems, Inc.

sa.global

Digital Innovations

Astrix Inc. Costa Rica

CRG SOLUTIONS

Impulsa IT Solutions

Navégalo, S.A.

Novacomp

Oxford Computer Group

Bluebox Solutions

Corporacion Solve

Digital Business Group

Comware SA

EdgeUno

SERTECHMA

SYNERGY Ecuador

Akros

Bicorp Group

IT Advisors

Netsos

Endava

BetterWorld Technology

Informasi

IT Resources Innovation (IRI)

Manage IT LLC

ONUVO

Others

Recent Industry Developments

In February 2025, Hexnode - the unified endpoint management (UEM) solution by Mitsogo - entered a strategic partnership with Brazilian value-added distributor CLM to expand delivery of Hexnode's UEM and security offerings across Latin America. The collaboration enables CLM's partner ecosystem to provide advanced, managed endpoint management and cybersecurity services.

In March 2025, Telebras, Brazil's state-owned telecom operator, formed a strategic digital infrastructure alliance with Telco Systems to transform Brazil's network capabilities. The partnership leverages Telco Systems' technology platform to enhance backbone and edge infrastructure, supporting managed connectivity and virtualized services for both public sector and enterprise customers.

In May 2025, Ricoh LATAM announced the acquisition of Brazilian workplace technology provider Go2neXt to strengthen its digital workplace, IT services, and AV capabilities. This acquisition positions Ricoh as a more comprehensive provider of integrated managed services across Brazil and the broader Latin American market.

In June 2025, Cloudflare and TD SYNNEX expanded their collaboration to create a dedicated program for Managed Security Services Partners (MSSPs) in Latin America. The initiative allows regional MSSPs to offer Cloudflare's connectivity cloud platform as a ready-to-deploy managed security stack, reducing deployment complexity and accelerating time-to-market.

In June 2025, Argentine fintech Tapi agreed to acquire Mastercard's Arcus Mexico operations to broaden its payments infrastructure footprint in the region. The acquisition integrates Arcus' hybrid payments and bill-pay capabilities, enabling banks, fintechs, and retailers to consume these services as scalable, recurring, API-driven managed payment solutions across Latin America.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the market through qualitative and quantitative analyses, considering both economic and non-economic factors, with segmentation and sub-segmentation details provided in terms of market value (USD Billion).

Identify regions and segments expected to experience the fastest growth or dominate the market, with a detailed analysis of geographic consumption patterns and the factors driving or hindering market performance in each region.

Stay informed about the competitive environment, with rankings of major players, recent product and service launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions from the past five years.

Access detailed profiles of major market players, including company overviews, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, to understand competitive advantages and market positioning.

Explore the present and forecasted market landscape, with insights into growth opportunities, market drivers, challenges, and constraints for both developed and emerging regions.

Benefit from Porter's Five Forces analysis and Value Chain insights to evaluate various market perspectives and competitive dynamics.

Understand the evolving market scenario, including potential growth opportunities and trends expected in the coming years.

