Storm Damage Alert: Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Warns Homeowners of Hidden Roof Issues After Extreme Weather

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Following a recent wave of high winds and heavy rain across the Pacific Northwest, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is urging homeowners to be on alert for hidden storm-related roof damage that may not be immediately visible from the ground. Even minor damage can lead to leaks, mold, and costly interior repairs if left untreated.

"Extreme weather is becoming more frequent in our region, and we're seeing a rise in storm damage that homeowners don't realize has occurred until the next rainfall," said Mat Rzucidlo, President of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "A roof doesn't need to be missing shingles to be compromised-tiny punctures and lifted shingles can let water in. Our goal is to help homeowners act quickly and prevent small issues from becoming major structural problems."

Guardian Roofing recommends that homeowners look for warning signs including:

Missing, cracked, or dented shingles

Debris impact marks or punctures

Shingle granules collecting in gutters or driveways

Water stains on ceilings or walls

Damp insulation or musty odors in the attic

Loose flashing around chimneys, skylights, or vents

In the aftermath of severe weather, many homeowners are hesitant to climb onto their roofs to assess damage. Guardian Roofing emphasizes that a professional inspection is the safest option, as damaged roofing materials may be unstable or slippery.

To assist homeowners, the company has activated its 24/7 Emergency Storm Response Team, available to:

Tarp exposed areas

Stop active leaks

Secure loose roofing materials

Reduce further interior or structural damage

Provide repair assessments and insurance documentation

"Whether it's securing a roof at 2 a.m. or guiding a family through the insurance process, we're here to help protect homes and peace of mind," France added. "We consider it part of our responsibility to our communities."

Homeowners experiencing leaks, visible damage, or recent extreme weather are encouraged to schedule an inspection as soon as possible.

To request emergency service or a storm-damage assessment, visit www.guardianroofing.com

About Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation

Founded in 2005, Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Portland and Seattle markets serving Washington state counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clark, and Thurston; and Oregon counties of Marion, Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas and Yamhill, as well.

Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. In 2024, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, an A+-rated company by the Better Business Bureau, was named as a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. The family-owned company was also recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com. Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

