ClickHouse Inc., the company behind one of the world's fastest and most popular real-time analytics databases, today announced the availability of a powerful new integration with Microsoft OneLake, the unified data lake of Microsoft Fabric.

This integration enables organizations to harness the scale, governance, and simplicity of OneLake with the speed and flexibility of ClickHouse for real-time, large-scale analytical workloads. Learn more in our technical post.

Expanding the ClickHouse-Microsoft collaboration

Following the general availability of ClickHouse Cloud on Microsoft Azure, recent performance enhancements of ClickHouse on Azure Blob Storage, and a steady series of new capabilities, this integration with Microsoft OneLake marks the latest milestone in ClickHouse's growing collaboration with Microsoft.

This initiative reinforces ClickHouse's commitment to deep interoperability across Microsoft's data ecosystem. From Azure to Fabric, the goal is to enable real-time analytics within a unified platform for Microsoft customers.

Improved interoperability between ClickHouse and Microsoft OneLake

Organizations are increasingly unifying their data with a lakehouse architecture, a flexible foundation that supports best-of-breed tools across workloads, from large-scale analytics with ClickHouse to emerging GenAI and AI agent use cases and more. By storing data in open table formats such as Apache Iceberg or Delta Lake, teams ensure accessibility and interoperability across engines, including ClickHouse, so they can always use the right tool for the job.

The ClickHouse integration with OneLake Table APIs exposes Iceberg tables to ClickHouse, allowing users to directly access and analyze their data, facilitating federated and unified analytics across both ClickHouse and Fabric.

Facilitating real-time analytics with ClickHouse

A common challenge for databases is simplifying how data is ingested into the system itself. This new integration gives Fabric customers powerful new options to query critical data in low latency and high concurrency from OneLake with ClickHouse, enabling new workloads such as real-time analytics, operational dashboards, and agent-facing analytics.

"Microsoft OneLake is a very popular data lake solution among our users, and we've long wanted to provide a direct integration to enhance their experience, especially by simplifying data movement and analysis. With the introduction of Table APIs in OneLake, we were finally able to do just that. ClickHouse can now natively query data stored in OneLake, giving users seamless access to all their data in OneLake with zero friction," said Alexey Milovidov, Co-Founder and CTO of ClickHouse.

"For data to be useful, it must be interoperable with a range of tools our customers use every day," said Dipti Borkar, VP GM for Microsoft OneLake and Fabric Ecosystem. "Customers can now use ClickHouse on data unified by Microsoft OneLake to deliver on some of the most data-intensive use cases, like real-time observability, cybersecurity fraud detection and AI."

About ClickHouse

ClickHouse is a fast, open-source columnar database management system built for real-time data processing and analytics at scale. Engineered for high performance, ClickHouse Cloud delivers exceptional query speed and concurrency, making it ideal for applications that demand instant insight from massive volumes of data. As AI agents become increasingly embedded in software and are generating far more frequent and complex queries, ClickHouse brings a high-throughput, low-latency engine, purpose-built to meet this challenge. Trusted by leading companies like Sony, Tesla, Anthropic, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Lyft, and Instacart, ClickHouse helps teams unlock insights and drive smarter decisions with a scalable, efficient, and modern data platform. For more information, visit clickhouse.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118733295/en/

Contacts:

Tanya Bragin

VP, Product Marketing

press@clickhouse.com

