The Vokol Group Wins Multiple Honors-Including BEST IN SHOW-at the 2025 PRSA Dallas Pegasus Awards

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / The Vokol Group is proud to announce that it has earned top distinctions at the 2025 PRSA Dallas Pegasus Awards, including the coveted BEST IN SHOW honor - one of the highest recognitions given annually by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Dallas Chapter.

Widely regarded as one of the region's most respected communications awards programs, the Pegasus Awards celebrate the most outstanding public relations campaigns, strategic communications initiatives, and PR professionals across North Texas. Winning a Pegasus represents not only creative excellence but also measurable impact, strategic rigor, and meaningful community engagement.

This year, The Vokol Group earned awards across multiple categories:

BEST IN SHOW & Pegasus Award for Media Relations: "Illuminating North Texas: Tianyu Lights Festival 2024"

Award of Honor - Community Relations: "Building Community Through Fandom: FAN EXPO Dallas"

Award of Honor - Media Relations: "Lighting Up Texas: The Light Park Holiday PR Campaign"

These wins highlight The Vokol Group's strength in creating culturally resonant campaigns that blend media strategy, community partnerships, and high-impact storytelling.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized among the very best in Dallas-Fort Worth communications," said Dana Cobb, Founder and Principal of The Vokol Group. "Each of these campaigns required creativity, collaboration, and a deep understanding of what moves people. The Pegasus Awards reinforce our belief that powerful PR doesn't just elevate brands-it builds community, inspires connection, and delivers results that matter."

Campaign-Level Excellence

The agency's BEST IN SHOW win honored its work on the Tianyu Lights Festival, a large-scale cultural attraction blending artistry, tradition, and immersive experiences. The campaign delivered record-breaking media coverage and community engagement.

"Tianyu Lights Festival was an extraordinary opportunity to spotlight international artistry in a way that North Texas families could truly experience," said Katie Mudd, Publicist at The Vokol Group, who led the campaign. "This recognition means so much because it reflects the heart we put into sharing stories that cross cultures, spark joy, and bring communities together."

Additional honors included recognition for The Vokol Group's work on FAN EXPO Dallas, where community-driven storytelling and fan-focused engagement showcased the powerful intersection of culture, creativity, and connection. The agency's work on The Light Park Holiday PR Campaign was also celebrated for its multi-market media strategy, influencer engagement, charitable partnerships, and strong regional impact.

About the PRSA Dallas Pegasus Awards

The Pegasus Awards are the highest honor bestowed by PRSA Dallas, celebrating excellence in public relations programs, tactics, and professional practice. Judges evaluate entries based on research, strategy, execution, creativity, and measurable results - making Pegasus winners stand out as leaders in strategic communications. The BEST IN SHOW award is given to the top-scoring entry across all categories.

About The Vokol Group

Founded in 2018, The Vokol Group is a Dallas-based public relations and communications agency specializing in event publicity, influencer engagement, media relations, and brand storytelling. Led by industry veteran Dana Cobb, the firm has earned accolades from Clutch, UpCity, and Expertise.com as one of the best PR agencies in Dallas. With a versatile client roster spanning entertainment, arts, lifestyle, hospitality, and nonprofit sectors, The Vokol Group is known for creating moments that move people-and media.

For more information or to request a complimentary 30-minute discovery meeting, visit: www.thevokolgroup.com

