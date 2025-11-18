Softwood Lumber Board: The SLB and USDA Forest Service Expand Accelerator Cities Program to Advance Affordable, Sustainable Building Solutions

New city-led programs in Portland and Santa Monica highlight the next phase of the national initiative driving innovation in wood construction.

OREGON CITY, OR / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / The Softwood Lumber Board (SLB), in partnership with the USDA Forest Service (Forest Service), is expanding its Accelerator Cities Program to advance affordable, sustainable building solutions through wood construction. Building on successful collaborations in Boston, Georgia, and New York City, the next phase of the initiative introduces new city-led programs in Portland, Oregon, and Santa Monica, California.

Launched to help cities pilot and scale low-carbon building approaches, the Accelerator Cities Program provides funding, technical support, and peer learning to drive innovation in wood design and construction. Each city's program focuses on improving housing access, reducing embodied carbon, and strengthening local economies through wood-based development.

City of Portland - Pilot Mass Timber Feasibility Studies Grant Program

The City of Portland Housing Bureau (PHB) has launched a Pilot Mass Timber Feasibility Studies Grant Program to explore how mass timber construction can support the city's sustainability goals and affordable housing priorities. With $450,000 in combined funding from the SLB, Forest Service, and PHB, the program will support several active development projects that test the feasibility and benefits of using mass timber in multifamily housing and related commercial projects. Beginning in 2026, selected project teams will complete feasibility studies comparing design, cost, and carbon performance between mass timber and conventional building materials.

The initiative builds on Portland's goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and reflects the city's leadership in advancing sustainable, high-performance building solutions. Findings from the pilot will inform future policy updates, workforce development opportunities, and broader strategies for affordable, low-carbon housing, with an eye towards future support for mass timber construction.

City of Santa Monica - Santa Monica Mass Timber Accelerator

The City of Santa Monica is launching the Santa Monica Mass Timber Accelerator, a new initiative designed to evaluate and expand the use of sustainable building materials across local development projects. Backed by $115,000 in total funding from the SLB, Forest Service, and the City, the program will award competitive grants to design teams conducting early-phase feasibility studies on the use of mass timber in residential, commercial, and institutional construction.

Through public events, technical assistance, and industry collaboration, the program will raise awareness of mass timber's environmental and economic benefits while fostering connections among architects, developers, and community leaders. Supported by national and local partners, the initiative will also assess opportunities for workforce growth and carbon reduction within Santa Monica's building sector.

Running from November 2025 through March 2027, the program aligns with the city's broader sustainability and housing goals by promoting innovative, lower-carbon approaches to construction and development.

"Each city we partner with brings new insights into how mass timber can help meet housing, sustainability, and economic goals," said Cees de Jager, President and CEO of the Softwood Lumber Board. "Through the Accelerator Cities Program, we're helping local leaders and building professionals demonstrate that wood construction is not only viable-it's a scalable solution for sustainable, affordable development."

"In the midst of an ongoing housing crisis, Portland is eager to support innovative housing development strategies," said Portland Deputy City Administrator for Community & Economic Development, Donnie Oliveira. "Mass timber represents a unique opportunity to fuse environmental sustainability, workforce development, and faster, more affordable housing development. Portland is grateful to the Softwood Lumber Board and the US Forest Service for partnering with us to move this critical work forward."

"The City of Santa Monica is proud to continue our tradition as a leader in sustainability and demonstrate our commitment to innovation," said Chief Sustainability Officer for the City of Santa Monica, Shannon Parry. "The mass timber accelerator is an exciting opportunity to showcase how sustainability can be a catalyst to reach our economic development and housing goals."

About the Accelerator Cities Program

The Accelerator Cities Program is a national initiative of the SLB and Forest Service designed to help cities pilot and scale sustainable wood building systems. Through direct project funding, technical assistance, and peer exchange, the program supports city-led innovation in housing, sustainability, and community development. Visit softwoodlumberboard.org/accelerator-cities-program for more information.

About the Softwood Lumber Board

The Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) is an industry-funded initiative established to promote the benefits and uses of softwood lumber products in outdoor, residential, and non-residential construction. The SLB invests in strategic programs and initiatives that drive demand and grow markets for softwood lumber products in the United States.

About the Forest Service

Established in 1905, the Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is the nation's foremost federal forestry organization. The agency is a world leader in forest research, providing leadership in the sustainable management, conservation, use, and stewardship of natural and cultural resources on national forests and grasslands in the United States.

Dedicated Forest Service employees manage the National Forest System, which consists of 154 national forests and 20 national grasslands covering 193 million acres in 43 states, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The agency's renowned fire management organization provides critical expertise in making communities and infrastructure safer. Moreover, the agency helps communities; state, local, and tribal governments; forest industries; and private forest landowners improve conditions in both urban and rural areas. In total, the Forest Service helps to steward about 900 million forested acres in the U.S., including 130 million acres in urban areas, which most Americans now call home.

