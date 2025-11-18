At today's Franco-German Summit on Digital Sovereignty in Berlin, Owkin, together with leading academic partners Gustave Roussy (France) and Charité Comprehensive Cancer Center (Germany), announced a landmark initiative to build the first pan-European agentic infrastructure to make biological data AI-ready, as a key step towards biological super intelligence.

The project aims to develop and deploy modern AI methods to support biological research and drug development. An initial focus will be on supporting the harmonization and structuring of biomedical data across Europe to enhance scientific collaboration. It will combine agentic AI systems and cutting-edge biomedical data structuring, to power a new reasoning model capable of automating and augmenting every stage of biological research and drug development.

The development of specific AI methods and analytical procedures will be dynamic and will depend on the quality of available data as well as current advances in AI research. The partners are currently working on defining the technical and legal framework to meet the highest standards in data protection and data security.

The initiative underscores the partners' commitment to strengthening the European research landscape through innovative approaches while consistently considering data protection requirements.

Positioned as a flagship pilot for European digital sovereignty in health, the initiative aims to deliver open, reusable, and immediately impactful outputs for researchers, clinicians, and innovators across the EU. It seeks to demonstrate that Europe can lead globally in the emerging field of AI-native biology, a domain where the race is still open, even as large US players dominate the field of general-purpose LLMs.

"Europe can be number one in biological AI. While the race for general-purpose LLMs has largely been won by American companies, the field of biology-native reasoning systems remains wide open, and it plays directly to Europe's strengths: its healthcare systems, its academic excellence, and its unmatched biomedical data," said Thomas Clozel, MD, Co-Founder and CEO of Owkin

"This initiative demonstrates how Europe can turn its scientific excellence into tangible advances for patients. By combining data across borders with next-generation AI, we can accelerate the translation of discoveries into clinical impact, responsibly and securely," said Fabrice André, MD, PhD, Director of Research, Gustave Roussy

"True digital sovereignty in health depends on trust. This initiative sets new standards for data governance and collaboration, ensuring that innovation happens within European institutions, under European values, for the benefit of European patients," said Ulrich Keilholz, MD, Senior Professor, Charité Comprehensive Cancer Center

By aligning major research institutions, next-generation AI capabilities, and a shared vision for sovereignty, this project paves the way toward biological artificial superintelligence, a strategic domain with the potential to transform healthcare, accelerate discoveries, and ensure that Europe remains in control of the technologies shaping its future.

