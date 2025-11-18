Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - The Canadian Sustainability Standards Board (CSSB) and the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) are hosting a live panel discussion, Sustainability Disclosure in Canada: Overcoming the Headwinds, as part of Canada Climate Week Xchange.

Canadian sustainability reporting faces significant headwinds, but also major opportunities. Despite geopolitical shifts and competing priorities, the demand for high-quality sustainability-related and climate-related information has never been stronger.

The event will open with remarks from Elizabeth Dove, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network Canada, followed by a panel discussion from regulators and sustainability disclosure leaders.

Panelists will explore the value, challenges, and future of sustainability reporting in Canada - and examine how Canada can demonstrate resilience and competitiveness on the global stage.

Attendees will gain insight from key decision makers, engage in conversation and connect with peers navigating the evolving landscape.

Panelists:

Wendy Berman, Chair, CSSB

Hugo Lacroix, Superintendent, Securities Markets and Distribution, AMF

Peter Routledge, Superintendent, OSFI

Grant Vingoe, Chief Executive Officer, OSC

Moderator:

Lindsey Walton, Director of Americas, PRI

Event details:

November 25, 2025

Panel Discussion: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET

Media Scrum: 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET

Networking Reception: 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET

Media are asked to contact dgirgenti@frascanada.ca to secure a spot in-person or virtually.

To learn more about Sustainability Disclosure in Canada: Overcoming the Headwinds, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit www.ccwx.ca.

About the Canadian Sustainability Standards Board (CSSB)

The Canadian Sustainability Standards Board (CSSB) develops sustainability disclosure standards for Canada, building on the global baseline established by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). Through collaboration with regulators, investors, preparers, and the public, the CSSB promotes high-quality, comparable sustainability reporting that strengthens transparency, accountability, and confidence in Canada's markets.

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is a five-year initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to apply to have their event included in the inaugural 2025 week, which will run from November 24 to November 30, 2025. To learn more about CCWX and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.

