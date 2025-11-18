Next-generation LumenX platform combines more power and pins to significantly expand LumenX device support library, future-proof customer investments and lower the cost of ownership for global manufacturers

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of data programming and security provisioning solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, announced today that it has been honored with a 2025 Global Technology Award in the Programming category for its LumenX2programming platform and LumenX2-M4 manual programmer. The award was presented during a ceremony at productronica in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Data I/O's New LumenX2 Programming Platform and Lumen®X2-M4

The LumenX2 platform with more pins and power expands the breadth of device technologies supported on LumenX. The LumenX2 programming platform is available as a manual programmer, the LumenX2-M4, or integrated into Data I/O's PSV automated programming systems. The LumenX2 platform creates a single, scalable programming solution supporting programming at design and new product introduction (NPI) through high-volume production and beyond.

"Winning the 2025 Global Technology Award for LumenX2 is an important validation of how critical next-generation programming technology has become for our industry," said William Wentworth, President and CEO of Data I/O. "Semiconductor devices continue to evolve at record speed, and electronics manufacturers require a platform that anticipates their future needs while supporting their programming requirements today. LumenX2 delivers expanded capabilities, with broader device coverage with seamless integration across the preprogrammed parts supply chain. With the LumenX2 platform we're helping our customers improve quality, reduce cost and compete in a fast-moving global market."

The LumenX2-M4 is designed to help customers accelerate new product introduction with a seamless transition of validated programming jobs to automated systems as production ramps. It supports a wide range of devices-including eMMC, UFS, SPI NOR, Secure Elements, and microcontrollers-and delivers verify speeds up to 750 MB per second with VerifyBoost. Its tool-less changeover design makes it fast and simple to swap devices, while its shared adapter architecture keeps tooling costs low and allows users to scale throughput as needed.

With LumenX2 and LumenX2-M4, Data I/O continues to set the standard for programming performance, scalability, and quality in programming solutions worldwide.

Since 2005, the prestigious Global Technology Awards have recognized the absolute best new innovations in the printed circuit assembly and packaging industries. It brings together the global SMT and advanced packaging industry in a celebration of the companies and people that are achieving the highest standards and driving our industry forward. For more information, visit www.globalsmt.net.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls, and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively, bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com.

