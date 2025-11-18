Citadel Securities Invests $200 Million

Kraken today announced it has raised $800 million across two tranches to accelerate its strategy of bringing traditional financial products on-chain. The primary tranche was led by institutional investors including Jane Street, DRW Venture Capital, HSG, Oppenheimer Alternative Investment Management, and Tribe Capital, along with a significant commitment from Arjun Sethi's family office. An agreement for a subsequent $200 million strategic investment from Citadel Securities was executed at a $20 billion valuation.

Founded in 2011, Kraken operates a globally scaled and regulated infrastructure stack that spans spot trading, derivatives, equities, tokenized assets, staking, and payments. The company's vertically integrated architecture covering exchange matching, custody, clearing, settlement, market data, and wallet services allows rapid deployment of new asset classes and features while maintaining industry-leading security and regulatory rigor. Kraken has demonstrated sustained profitability, generating $1.5 billion in revenue in 2024 and surpassing that figure within the first three quarters of 2025. With only $27 million in primary capital raised prior to this round, the company has built a resilient platform that unites traditional financial markets with the expanding world of digital and tokenized assets.

"This investment represents long-term conviction in Kraken's mission to build trusted, regulated infrastructure for the open financial system," said Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO of Kraken. "Our focus has always been straightforward: to create a platform where anyone can trade any asset, anytime, anywhere. The caliber of our new investors reflects both the scale of the opportunity ahead and the depth of alignment around how this infrastructure should be built."

Over the last several months, Kraken has meaningfully expanded its multi-asset ecosystem. The company integrated U.S. futures trading through its acquisition of NinjaTrader, launched equities and tokenized equity trading, and introduced KRAK, a global app for payments, savings, and investing. This rapid pace of product development is enabled by Kraken's vertically integrated infrastructure and disciplined approach to compliance, reliability, and security.

"We're excited to support Kraken's continued growth as it helps shape the next chapter of digital innovation in markets," said Citadel Securities President Jim Esposito. Citadel Securities' collaboration with Kraken will include differentiated liquidity provision, risk management expertise, and market structure insights.

"Citadel Securities has helped define modern market structure for nearly 25 years, increasing efficiency, transparency and access for institutional and retail investors alike," Sethi continued. "We're pleased to welcome the firm as an investor and look forward to benefitting from its deep expertise at the intersection of markets and technology."

With this additional capital, Kraken will continue scaling its global operations, deepening its regulated footprint, and expanding its product suite-both organically and through targeted acquisitions. The company plans to enter new markets across Latin America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA, while broadening its offerings beyond crypto to include additional asset classes, advanced trading tools and staking solutions, expanded payment services, and enhanced institutional capabilities. These initiatives will give clients secure, efficient access to digital and tokenized assets while strengthening Kraken's position at the intersection of traditional and open finance.

