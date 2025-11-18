Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Joanne Spence, Event Director at 121 Group, joined Roy Wefuan, Head of Client Success, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the 121 Mining Investment London Conference ("121 London").





As the global mining industry looks to its next wave of growth, 121 London has established itself as Europe's essential meeting place for junior miners and investors seeking to connect and capitalize on opportunity.

Positioned in the heart of the world's mining finance capital, 121 London connects exploration companies and investors through pre-arranged, high-impact meetings. Each meeting is pre-arranged to ensure strategic value, giving participants direct access to high-potential projects, expert market insights, and partnership opportunities.

"121 London has become the meeting point where capital and opportunity converge," said Joanne Spence, who leads the event's strategic delivery. "Our focus is on creating tangible outcomes; forging relationships that turn into real investment, and long-term success stories."

