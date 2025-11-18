Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Noble Capital Markets announced today that Florida Lt. Governor Jay Collins and Florida Atlantic University President Adam Hasner will headline the NobleCon21 Kickoff Event, which will take place on December 2nd, the evening prior to the company's annual emerging-growth equity conference. The kickoff will take place at the Mizner Park Amphitheater - the largest open-air venue in Boca Raton - followed the next day by the full conference on the Florida Atlantic University campus, the event's host site for the third consecutive year.

Leadership Opening the Event

Lt. Governor Jay Collins, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel and decorated combat veteran, will deliver the opening remarks. Collins has championed policies aimed at strengthening Florida's economy, expanding opportunities for small and mid-sized companies, and supporting statewide innovation ecosystems-priorities that closely align with Noble's mission to advance emerging-growth businesses.

Adam Hasner, President of Florida Atlantic University and former Florida House Majority Leader, will also address attendees. Under Hasner's leadership, FAU has elevated its focus on research, entrepreneurship, and public-private partnerships. His remarks will highlight FAU's expanding role as a catalyst for innovation and regional economic development.

Kickoff Event Highlights

The NobleCon21 Kickoff Event-hosted in cooperation with The Money Channel NYC-blends business, entertainment, and community in a high-energy open-air setting:

CEOs & Cars Showcase - Over $23 million in exotic, luxury, and collector automobiles presented by CEOs, founders, and private collectors.

Curated Art Exhibits - A showcase of fine art with an emphasis on Florida-based artists.

Golden Bull Awards Presentation - Honoring the 2025 recipients: Mike Tyson Rob Van Winkle (Vanilla Ice) JW Roth, CEO of Venu Holdings (NYSE: VENU) John Fieldly, CEO of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax (NYSE: NMAX) David Lloyd, Founder of David Lloyd Clubs Stuart Rosenstein, Co-founder of Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) Mary Cannon & Erica Desai, Co-founders of CityPickle



The Golden Bull Awards honor disruptors across entrepreneurship, business, entertainment, and media.

Entertainment, Networking & Hospitality - Music by the 23-piece Rock 'n Horns Legends, special stage segments, experiential entertainment, international food and beverage, VIP gatherings, and extensive networking opportunities for investors, executives, and innovators across multiple industries

Attendees of the kickoff event will also be able to register onsite for the full NobleCon21 conference the following day.

Conference Day Highlights at FAU

On December 3rd, the NobleCon21 main conference, hosted on the Florida Atlantic University campus at the College of Business Executive Education Complex, will feature a full day of presentations, conversations, and capital-markets programming, including:

Emerging-Growth Company Presentations across multiple sectors

CEO Interviews & Fireside Conversations with industry leaders and Noble analysts

Investor-Corporate Networking Sessions

1x1 Meetings for Qualified Investors - Private, scheduled meetings providing institutional and accredited investors with the opportunity to engage directly with presenting company executives

Special Feature Event: A fireside chat with Bret Baier, Chief Political Anchor for Fox News, moderated by Michael Kupinski, Director of Research at Noble Capital Markets. Baier will discuss geopolitics, media, and macroeconomic factors influencing today's investment environment.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service broker-dealer offering investment/merchant banking and advisory services, with an award-winning research team, and a proprietary research distribution platform (Channelchek). Noble provides middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. In addition to its large scale in-person conference, NobleCon, Noble hosts multi-sector virtual conferences throughout the year. Over the more than 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com | www.nobleconference.com.

About Channelchek

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to emerging growth public companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality, FINRA-regulated research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. With more than 7,000 public companies listed on the site, content includes advanced market data, equity research, videos & webcasts, and industry articles.

For additional details and conference registration, please visit: https://nobleconference.com/.

