Lift PR + Communications: Shadow Systems Selected as Exclusive Pistol Provider for West Virginia State Police

WVSP Joins Roster of More Than 300 Law Enforcement Agencies That Carry Shadow Systems

PLANO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Shadow Systems, the American handgun manufacturer known for its relentless pursuit of performance-driven design, has proudly announced that it has been awarded an exclusive contract to provide duty pistols to the West Virginia State Police, the largest law enforcement agency in the state and fourth-oldest state police agency in the United States.

WVSP Trooper

Shadow Systems Selected as Exclusive Pistol Provider for West Virginia State Police

Developed for the specific challenges found only in the line of duty, Shadow Systems' feature-packed pistols undergo rigorous testing and are designed to reduce recoil, adjust grip angle and work with officers' existing gear and training, improving accuracy and shootability while maintaining reliability.

Made up of nearly 600 sworn law enforcement officers who provide necessary police functions to citizens and visitors of West Virginia, the WVSP will purchase 700 XR920 crossover pistols to be used by its troopers and 80 CR920X high-capacity subcompact pistols for use by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Troopers will also be able to select from Shadow Systems' lineup of subcompact, compact, crossover and full-size premium American-made firearms, including compensated and long slide models, to best suit their individual preferences and characteristics for off-duty carry. In total, Shadow Systems offers more than 120 pistol configurations.

"Our top priority is equipping troopers with dependable, high-performance tools they can trust in every situation," said Lt. Col. R. A. Maddy of the West Virginia State Police. "After an exhaustive evaluation process, Shadow Systems pistols stood out for their precision, reliability and ability to adapt to the unique demands of law enforcement service."

Committed to supporting law enforcement agencies and military units and personnel, Shadow Systems provides its pistols to more than 300 law enforcement agencies across the country. To learn more about Shadow Systems' law enforcement programs, including its Individual Office Purchase Discount, visit www.shadowsystemsdefense.com.

"Shadow Systems is honored to be the new duty pistol for the West Virginia State Police, one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the country," said Steve Dreyer, director of law enforcement sales for Shadow Systems. "As a state-of-the-art firearm designer and manufacturer founded by former law enforcement officers and combat veterans, we know firsthand the importance of real-world capability and reliability in pursuit of safety. This new partnership further demonstrates Shadow Systems' unwavering commitment to law enforcement, and we look forward to working with WVSP for the foreseeable future as they strive to keep communities safe."

All Shadow Systems firearms are designed and manufactured in Plano, Texas, using American labor and materials. The veteran-led team behind Shadow Systems includes former military, law enforcement and competitive shooters - ensuring every pistol is grounded in practical experience and performance under pressure.

About Shadow Systems

Shadow Systems Corp. is a privately held firearm manufacturer based in Plano, Texas, specializing in premium pistols designed for everyday carry, duty use and competition. Every product is engineered, machined and assembled in the USA by a team of veterans and former law enforcement officers. From internals to externals, Shadow Systems builds hard-use tools that perform under pressure.

For more information:

Website: shadowsystemscorp.com

LE/Mil. Programs: shadowsystemsdefense.com

Dealer Support: dealersupport@shadowsystemscorp.com

Follow Shadow Systems:

Instagram: @shadowsystemscorp

Facebook: facebook.com/shadowsystemscorp

YouTube: Shadow Systems Corp

SOURCE: Lift PR + Communications

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/shadow-systems-selected-as-exclusive-pistol-provider-for-west-vi-1103993