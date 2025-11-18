Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Canadian Critical Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement of a minimum of 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") and a maximum of 28,571,428 Units at a price of $0.035 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $350,000 and a maximum of $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of five (5) years.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45- 106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in all provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The Units issued to Canadian resident subscribers under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, and the Common Shares and Warrants underlying the Units, will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 8, 2025 (the "Closing Date"), or such other date as the Company may determine, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering comprised of cash equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and finder warrants (the "Finders Warrants") equal to 7% of the number of Units issued under the Offering. Each Finders Warrant will be exercisable for one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of two years. The Finders Warrants will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four (4) months and one (1) day after the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to complete its application to restart the Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, BC. and for working capital.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering and the use by the Company of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About CCMI

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (150 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 5.3% interest in XXIX Metal Corp. which holds a 100% interest in the Thierry copper project near Pickle Lake, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Opemiska copper project near Chapais-Chibougamau, Quebec.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the Company's projects and the timing related thereto, the merits of the Company's projects, the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, the Offering, the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, the use of proceeds of the Offering and other matters. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward- looking statements include the risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, or the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances, necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, risks of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on its business that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

