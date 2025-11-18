Ilmor Unveils the 422 Speziell for the European Marine Market at METSTRADE

New 6.2L GDI Engine Delivers Breakthrough Power for BSO-Regulated Regions

AMSTERDAM, NL / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Ilmor today announced the launch of the 422 Speziell, a 6.2L GDI marine engine engineered for the European market. Delivering 422 hp (315 kW) and 477 ft-lb (647 Nm) of torque, the 422 Speziell introduces a new level of performance capability to regions governed by BSO regulations-power that was previously unavailable within this category.

Designed to meet BSO requirements and currently pending certification, the 422 Speziell offers European builders and boaters a new high-output solution without compromising compliance, durability, or reliability. The engine will be offered in both inboard and sterndrive configurations.

"Our team recognized the Bodensee as an important market where boaters should have access to world-class performance without compromise," said Mike Lindberg, VP Marine at Ilmor. "We're proud to bring a 315 kW (422 hp) engine to this space-the most powerful in its class for Lake Constance-engineered to meet the lake's stringent emissions standards and ready to deliver a new level of capability in the near future."

The 422 Speziell is on display this week at METSTRADE in the Ilmor stand (12.916), located in Hall 12 within the American Pavilion. Ilmor will also host a VIP & Media Reception on Tuesday, the 18th at 15:00, giving attendees the opportunity to see the engine up close, meet the Ilmor team, and learn more about how this new platform expands possibilities for the BSO market.

Availability

The 422 Speziell will be available following final BSO certification, with timing to be announced.

Ilmor Marine is a global leader in marine propulsion systems, delivering innovative, reliable power solutions for recreational, commercial, and specialty marine applications. With decades of engineering excellence rooted in motorsports, Ilmor remains committed to advancing marine performance through precision engineering, rigorous testing, and world-class customer support.

