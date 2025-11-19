Forward Water Technologies Inc.: Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Food & Beverage Concentration Evaluation Contract

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a contract for a technology evaluation project with a globally positioned food and beverage product manufacturer. The project will assess of the effectiveness of FWTC's treatment technology for concentrating liquid food and beverage streams to create superior quality concentrates.

Enlisting FWTC as a potential technology supplier, the client and FWTC will collaborate to demonstrate how FWTC's process can produce the best possible product concentrates. The FWTC process allows for the cold concentration of feed streams which both increases the solids content and simultaneously preserves delicate flavors and aromas as heat is not required to carry out the concentration process.

C. Howie Honeyman, CEO of FWTC says, "superior concentrates are known to be created using forward osmosis. What FWTC brings to bear by using its proprietary technology is the potential for a highly economical method for creating these products. Thus, not only are the concentrates superior, they are also produced with lower costs, using less energy, and without any waste streams compared to conventional concentration methods."

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early-stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

C. Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com

1-519-333-5888

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. FWTC cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of FWTC, including those described in FWTC's disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of FWTC. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and FWTC does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE: Forward Water Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/forward-water-technologies-corp.-announces-food-and-beverage-concentration-evaluation-con-1103870