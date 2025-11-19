aT Center Los Angeles: K-Snack Brings Korean Flavor to Beignet Fest in New Orleans

aT Center Los Angeles shares Korean snacks with the New Orleans community at City Park Festival Grounds and Louisiana Children's Museum

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / On Saturday November 15, 2025 Korea Agro Fisheries Food Trade Corporation Los Angeles office also known as aT Center Los Angeles took part in Beignet Fest at City Park Festival Grounds in New Orleans. The team welcomed local residents and visitors with a bright, inviting booth showcasing a wide range of snacks made in Korea.

Children Enjoy K-Snack Photo Zone at Beignet Fest

Children pose in front of the K-Snack backdrop at Beignet Fest in New Orleans after joining the Korea Agro Fisheries Food Trade Corporation Los Angeles snack promotion on November 15, 2025.

Throughout the festival aT Center Los Angeles shared popular Korean treats such as fruit jelly, Choco Pie, popping chocolate sticks, and chocolate snacks. These products were offered through a lively photo zone event and a survey event where visitors could take pictures, answer a few simple questions, and receive Korean snacks as complimentary gifts. Every product sampling was provided free of charge so festival guests could enjoy the taste of Korea in a casual, friendly setting.

As part of the K-Snack promotion, the New Orleans community also expressed its support. New Orleans Councilmember Joe Giarrusso and representatives from the New Orleans tourism authority joined the program to present a plaque of appreciation to aT Center Los Angeles. The plaque recognized the organization for helping build cultural and culinary bridges between Korea and New Orleans through participation in Beignet Fest.

The outreach continued after the festival. On Sunday November 16 aT Center Los Angeles donated a selection of Korean snack products to the Louisiana Children's Museum. The snacks were prepared so that children visiting the museum with their families could taste them during their visit. Through this donation, the organization aimed to extend the warm spirit of Beignet Fest into the wider community and to introduce Korean snacks to the next generation of New Orleans families.

By meeting local residents where they gather for food and music aT Center Los Angeles plans to continue sharing Korean food culture and supporting closer ties between Korea and the New Orleans community.

