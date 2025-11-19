HIGHLIGHTS

Altris Engineering appointed as Lead Engineer for the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Ashram REE and Fluorspar Project in Quebec, Canada.

Altris will initially focus on a Gap Analysis to ascertain the work undertaken as part of the previous PEA and identify key areas required to close out the study using revised throughputs and an updated project configuration.

Following completion of the Gap Analysis, Altris will recommence the PEA closeout work packages with a target date set for the end of Q1 2026.

Ashram is already well advanced with an existing PEA study from 2015, a well-defined high-grade resource and multiple historical metallurgical campaigns completed, indicating outstanding flotation kinetics and the ability to produce a high-quality Mixed Rare Earth Oxide (MREO) product.

Given the depth of engineering experience available on the new board of Mont Royal, the Company is confident of delivering a PEA that will realise the best possible project economics for shareholders and the wider market.

Mont Royal's Managing Director, Nicholas Holthouse, said: "We are very pleased to be recommencing the PEA study and bringing this important piece of work to market. The focus of the team over the past few months has been to carefully review all the work completed to date and ascertain what can be done with the existing PEA format and metrics.

"This internal review, along with Altris's initial Gap Analysis mandate, will allow Mont Royal to recast the study with a strong focus on reducing technical risk and capital costs.

"The Mont Royal team looks forward to working with Altris and delivering the PEA study to market in a timely fashion."

Altris Engineering's Managing Director, Michael Ehlers, said: "We're excited to lead the PEA for Mont Royal's Ashram Project, one of North America's largest undeveloped rare earth deposits. Altris was selected for our team's deep expertise in similar project design and execution, particularly our management's extensive experience in Quebec's project development space. Collectively, our team has delivered multiple scoping, pre-feasibility, and feasibility studies, and has led EPC and EPCM project execution for battery and critical minerals projects across multiple global jurisdictions. We look forward to completing the Gap Analysis before advancing the optimised PEA, with a focus on reducing technical risk and capital requirements to support Mont Royal's path to development."

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Mont Royal Resources Ltd (ASX: MRZ) ("Mont Royal" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to terms with Altris Engineering (Altris) for the execution and delivery of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its 100%-owned Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Project in northern Québec, Canada.

It is expected that the updated PEA will take 3 - 6 months to complete, providing an update on the key work programs and strategic priorities for the Project and its pathway to development.

Altris will replace BBA consulting in this role and have been selected for their team's expertise in similar project design and execution, as well as the management team's extensive experience in the project development space in Canada and, most importantly, Quebec.

Collectively, the Altris team has delivered multiple scoping, pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, and has led EPC and EPCM project execution for battery and critical minerals projects across multiple global jurisdictions.

About Altris Engineering

Altris is an engineering consultancy providing practical and innovative solutions to clients in the mineral processing sector. The team combines multi-disciplinary expertise with extensive experience, having previously delivered a range of recognised and technically challenging projects across the industry. Altris supports projects from early concept through to operation, with a focus on constructability, cost-effectiveness, and operability. The company is committed to delivering efficient, high-quality outcomes that maximise value while maintaining strong technical standards and a client-focused approach.

Complemented by metallurgical support from its Canadian partners, the Altris team's extensive prior experience in Quebec includes involvement in critical minerals studies and projects across Quebec and Ontario covering cold-weather and remote operational environments, providing a practical understanding of regional technical, regulatory, and logistical requirements along with a strong understanding of local costs.

The Ashram Project is one of the largest undeveloped monazite-hosted rare earth deposits in North America, offering a unique opportunity to advance a new, large-scale source of critical rare earth supply at a time of growing Western demand and strategic focus on supply chain independence.

KEY ASSETS AND STRATEGY

The merged Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Ashram Rare Earths & Fluorspar Project ("Ashram Project"), which represents the largest undeveloped monazite-mineralised carbonatite-hosted Rare Earth Elements deposits in North America. In addition, the Company also holds the Eldor Niobium Project and the Northern Lights Lithium Project, both also located in Québec (see Figure 1 below).

The Ashram Project is a Tier-1 REE deposit with high-value by-product potential (Fluorspar) and represents one of the most advanced rare earth development projects in North America. With over A$50 million invested historically in exploration, drilling, resource definition and development studies, Ashram represents a cornerstone asset in Canada's critical minerals push.

Figure 1: Ashram REE & Fluorspar Project Location and location of Northern Lights Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12033/275111_1fcb2ddfc4ca1bbe_001full.jpg

This announcement has been approved for and on behalf of the Board of Directors.

ENDS

Joel Ives | Company Secretary

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Mont Royal Resources

Mont Royal Resources Limited (ASX: MRZ) (TSXV: MRZL) is a critical minerals development and exploration company with projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company is dedicated to advancing its 100%-owned Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit in Québec, Canada - one of the largest monazite-dominant carbonatite-hosted Rare Earth Elements deposits in North America. In addition company owns 75% of Northern Lights Minerals 536km2 tenement package located in the Upper Eastmain Greenstone belt. The projects are located in the emerging James Bay area, a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Quebec, and are prospective for lithium, precious (Gold, Silver) and base metals mineralisation (Copper, Nickel).

For further information regarding Mont Royal Resources Limited, please visit the ASX platform (ASX: MRZ) or the Mont Royal's website www.montroyalres.com.

