Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or "Metals Creek") announces that, further to its October 21, 2025 news release it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for its non-brokered private placement of both non-flow through and flow-through units (the "Financing").

The Company intends to issue up to 12,500,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.04 per unit (the "FT Units") and up to 14,285,714 non-flow-through units at a price of $0.035 per unit (the "NFT Units") for aggregate proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share (the "FT Shares") and one-half of a non-flow through common share purchase warrant (the "FT Warrants"), each whole FT Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional non-flow through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue. The FT Shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Each NFT Unit consists of one non-flow through common share and one non-flow through common share purchase warrant (the "NFT Warrants"), each NFT Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional non-flow through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 per common share for a period of 60 months from the date of issue.

Further, the Company has closed a first tranche of the Financing, issuing 7,500,000 NFT Units and 8,625,000 FT Units, for aggregate gross proceeds of $607,500.

In connection with the private placement, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Private Placement is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds raised from the FT Units will be used for exploration on the Company's Newfoundland and Ontario properties including its Ogden Gold Project and will ensure that such Canadian Exploration Expenses qualify as a "flow-through mining expenditure" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to the exploration of the Company's exploration projects.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK".

Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the past producing Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

