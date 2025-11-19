Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Skyharbour setzt den nächsten Paukenschlag - Mega-Millionen-Deal mit Denison Mines eingetütet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XS | ISIN: CNE1000002V2 | Ticker-Symbol: ZCH
Frankfurt
29.10.24 | 09:10
0,530 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.11.2025 05:18 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CHINA TELECOM: Shanghai's Digital City Signage Unveils Smarter, More Inclusive Urban Living

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Shanghai Branch has launched a series of creatively designed "Digital City Signage" across Shanghai, a metropolis of 24 million people, which signals the city's commitment to a new stage of data-driven,resident-centric urban development.

Digital City Signage at the intersection of Jiulong Road and Changzhi Road

These unique installations offer a visual interpretation of "Smart Cloud Shanghai," the city's urban digital service brand. By integrating telecommunications-based digital applications into everyday life through tangible public displays, China Telecom Shanghai Branch has enabled the signage installations to quickly capture public interest, and now serve as a clear, accessible point of entry for residents seeking to understand the city's digital transformation efforts. Technical concepts such as computing power, 5G-A, cloud networks, and artificial intelligence (AI) are translated into intuitive icons and accessible language, becoming part of the urban landscape and encouraging residents to experience and engage with Shanghai's evolving " Intelligent & Beneficial City" initiative.

Digital City Signage on a street showcasing 10-gigabit connectivity

Across Shanghai, now fully covered by 10-gigabit networks, the " Parental Controls & Online Protection" function allows one-click protection for children's online activities; 5G-A connectivity delivers consistent performance at major concerts with tens of thousands of attendees; and business digital office requirements are met through compute, AI model, and AI application marketplaces under "AI STORE." These and other daily life and work applications are brought into public spaces via the imaginative signage installations, translating specialized technical terms into relatable experiences thereby earning broad attention across social and media platforms.

Residents photograph and engage with the Digital City Signage

Referred to by media as "Digital City Signage," the artistic structures reflect Shanghai's completion of the world's most extensive urban digital infrastructure. China Telecom Shanghai Branch is also introducing a scalable "AI CITY" model designed to support the digital modernization of large metropolitan areas worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823481/image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823482/image_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823483/image_3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghais-digital-city-signage-unveils-smarter-more-inclusive-urban-living-302619613.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.