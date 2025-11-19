Singtel Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 APAC Company of the Year Recognition in the 5G Enterprise Industry

Singtel strengthens its 5G enterprise solution leadership by driving intelligent connectivity and digital transformation across industries

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Singtel has received the 2025 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year Recognition in the 5G enterprise industry for its exceptional performance in enabling digital transformation across enterprise segments. The telco received the award for its ability to deliver next-generation 5G solutions that empower enterprises to innovate, achieve operational efficiency, and enhance customer experiences through advanced connectivity, cloud integration, and automation.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Singtel excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align its long-term strategy with evolving market needs while executing at scale. "Singtel has demonstrated exceptional leadership in commercializing 5G technology to deliver tangible enterprise impact. By integrating edge computing, cloud orchestration, and AI-driven automation through its Paragon platform, it has successfully addressed the long-standing limitations of legacy systems. The company's focus on scalability, network reliability, and customer experience positions it as a benchmark for 5G enterprise transformation in the region," said Mei Lee Quah, Senior Director, ICT Research at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by its Singtel28 growth strategy, the company has continued to strengthen its market position through digital innovation, partnerships, and sustainable business practices. With nationwide 5G standalone coverage and strategic coverage enhancements with its 700 MHz spectrum, Singtel enables enterprises to harness the full potential of 5G technology. Its 5G+ Priority service, which leverages network slicing, ensures uninterrupted connectivity for mission-critical operations, while its Empower portal simplifies service management and enhances operational visibility for enterprise users.

Innovation is at the heart of Singtel's approach. Its Paragon platform seamlessly integrates 5G with edge computing and cloud orchestration, empowering enterprises to deploy and manage AI, IoT, and immersive applications efficiently. This innovation has been particularly transformative for industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics, where low-latency, high-reliability connectivity drives real-time automation and analytics.

Singtel's robust 5G ecosystem continues to deliver measurable value across industries. In healthcare, its 5G and network slicing capabilities support AR/MR devices and mobile robotics for remote diagnostics and telemedicine, improving accessibility and service delivery. In logistics, its 5G+ Enterprise Velocity plans enable predictive maintenance and autonomous operations through IoT connectivity and enhanced indoor coverage. These deployments highlight Singtel's commitment to developing purpose-built, industry-specific solutions that enable customers to scale intelligently and securely.

Frost & Sullivan commends Singtel for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, innovation, and customer experience. The company's leadership in 5G enterprise transformation extends beyond technology; its brand equity, customer-centric mindset, and operational excellence collectively reinforce its position as one of the most trusted telecom brands in Asia-Pacific. As enterprises embrace AI, automation, and digital-first operations, Singtel's ability to deliver reliable, intelligent, and future-ready connectivity will continue to shape the evolution of the 5G enterprise landscape.

