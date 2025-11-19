Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Surfrider Dalhousie is excited to announce its participation in the inaugural Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX). As part of this national initiative, Surfrider Dalhousie will host Making Waves: Oceanic Solutions To Climate Change In Nova Scotia. Our panel focuses on the local effects of climate change on our oceans. The specific goal is to educate the audience on the issue and what they can do to help protect our oceans.

Making Waves: Oceanic Solutions To Climate Change In Nova Scotia is taking place during CCWX 2025 which runs from November 24 to November 30th.

Event details:

Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025

6:00 pm AST Format/Location: Hybrid / LSC common area, 6299 South st., Room 208, Halifax, NS

To learn more about Making Waves: Oceanic Solutions To Climate Change In Nova Scotia, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit www.ccwx.ca.

About Surfrider Dalhousie

Surfrider Dalhousie is a branch of the global Surfrider Foundation, which focuses on action-based ocean conservation. Through community involvement and education, we hold events to protect the local oceans and shorelines.

About CCWX

Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX) is a five-year initiative bringing Canadians from coast to coast together, one week a year, to collaborate on solutions and opportunities to address our country's climate-related challenges. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to apply to have their event included in the inaugural 2025 week, which will run from November 24 to November 30, 2025. To learn more about CCWX and how to participate, visit www.ccwx.ca.

