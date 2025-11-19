DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 19. November

== *** 08:00 DE/Auftragsbestand und -reichweite verarbeitendes Gewerbe September *** 08:00 GB/Verbraucherpreise Oktober PROGNOSEN: +0,4% gg Vm/+3,6% gg Vj zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm/+3,8% gg Vj Kern PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm/+3,4% gg Vj zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm/+3,5% gg Vj GB Erzeugerpreise 10:00 DE/Sto SE & Co. KGaA, Ergebnis 3Q *** 10:00 EU/EZB, Leistungsbilanz September *** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise Oktober Eurozone PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/+2,1% gg Vj Vorabschätzung: +0,2% gg Vm/+2,1% gg Vj zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,2% gg Vj Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak) PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj Vorabschätzung: +0,3% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj *** 12:30 FR/EZB-Bankenaufsichtschefin Buch, Keynote bei Eba-Research Workshop *** 14:00 FI/Nokia Corp, Kapitalmarkttag *** 14:30 US/Baubeginne/-genehmigungen Oktober Baubeginne PROGNOSE: 1,32 Mio zuvor: k.A. Baugenehmigungen PROGNOSE: 1,33 Mio zuvor: k.A. *** 14:30 US/Handelsbilanz August PROGNOSE: -61,9 Mrd USD zuvor: -78,3 Mrd USD *** 16:00 US/Fed-Gouverneur Miran, Rede zu "Bank Regulation and the Fed's Balance Sheet" *** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen Energy Information Administration (EIA) Vorwoche *** 20:00 US/Fed, Protokoll der FOMC-Sitzung vom 28./29. Oktober *** 22:20 US/Nvidia Corp, Ergebnis 3Q ===

