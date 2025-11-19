Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Skyharbour setzt den nächsten Paukenschlag - Mega-Millionen-Deal mit Denison Mines eingetütet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
19.11.2025 06:39 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 19. November

DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 19. November 

== 
*** 08:00 DE/Auftragsbestand und -reichweite verarbeitendes Gewerbe September 
*** 08:00 GB/Verbraucherpreise Oktober 
     PROGNOSEN: +0,4% gg Vm/+3,6% gg Vj 
     zuvor:   0,0% gg Vm/+3,8% gg Vj 
     Kern 
     PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm/+3,4% gg Vj 
     zuvor:   0,0% gg Vm/+3,5% gg Vj 
     GB Erzeugerpreise 
  10:00 DE/Sto SE & Co. KGaA, Ergebnis 3Q 
*** 10:00 EU/EZB, Leistungsbilanz September 
*** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise Oktober 
     Eurozone 
     PROGNOSE:    +0,2% gg Vm/+2,1% gg Vj 
     Vorabschätzung: +0,2% gg Vm/+2,1% gg Vj 
     zuvor:     +0,1% gg Vm/+2,2% gg Vj 
     Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak) 
     PROGNOSE:    +0,3% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj 
     Vorabschätzung: +0,3% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj 
     zuvor:     +0,1% gg Vm/+2,4% gg Vj 
*** 12:30 FR/EZB-Bankenaufsichtschefin Buch, Keynote 
     bei Eba-Research Workshop 
*** 14:00 FI/Nokia Corp, Kapitalmarkttag 
*** 14:30 US/Baubeginne/-genehmigungen Oktober 
     Baubeginne 
     PROGNOSE: 1,32 Mio 
     zuvor:  k.A. 
     Baugenehmigungen 
     PROGNOSE: 1,33 Mio 
     zuvor:  k.A. 
*** 14:30 US/Handelsbilanz August 
     PROGNOSE: -61,9 Mrd USD 
     zuvor:  -78,3 Mrd USD 
*** 16:00 US/Fed-Gouverneur Miran, Rede zu 
     "Bank Regulation and the Fed's Balance Sheet" 
*** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen 
     Energy Information Administration (EIA) Vorwoche 
*** 20:00 US/Fed, Protokoll der FOMC-Sitzung vom 28./29. Oktober 
*** 22:20 US/Nvidia Corp, Ergebnis 3Q 
===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/kch/hab/kla/mgo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2025 00:05 ET (05:05 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2025 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.