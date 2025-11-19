ANBC showcases Brazil's progress in sustainable credit and ESG data at event in Morocco

Entity brings debate on sustainable practices and financial inclusion to international forum

MARRAKECH , Morroco, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Associação Nacional dos Bureaus de Crédito (ANBC), from Brazil, will take part in the Second Africa Regional Consultative Group Meeting, to be held on 27th and 28th November 2025 in Marrakech, Morocco. The event is organized by the International Committee on Credit Reporting (ICCR), an international committee linked to the World Bank and will bring together representatives from credit institutions across several countries to discuss initiatives focused on sustainable development and equitable access to credit.

On the first day of the meeting, ANBC's Executive President, Elias Sfeir, will present the topic "The Brazilian experience in the implementation of ESG data" during the panel on international initiatives, sharing how Brazil has incorporated environmental, social and governance criteria into its credit information system. The discussion is part of one of the two main themes selected by the ICCR for this edition: the global development of ESG initiatives in credit bureaus and public registries, and the sharing of information to expand women's access to credit.

ANBC's participation reinforces Brazil's role in global discussions on sustainable credit. Throughout 2025, the organization has taken part in international events on every continent, promoting debate on innovation, responsibility and financial inclusion. "Bringing the Brazilian experience to international forums is a way of contributing to the improvement of credit practices and strengthening integration between different markets. It is a dialogue that allows us to share concrete results and learn from other contexts, ensuring that credit continues to be a tool for social and economic development," says Sfeir.

The executive also highlights the importance of benchmarking as a driver of innovation. "In 2025, we travelled to various regions of the world discussing relevant topics and were able to bring ideas and advancements back to Brazil, demonstrating the material impact of the results they are achieving," adds the President of the Brazilian entity.

ANBC maintains strategic partnerships with globally recognized organizations such as the Business Information Industry Association (BIIA), the European Credit Information Services Association (ACCIS), the Latin American Credit Federation (ALACRED), and the ICCR itself. These initiatives reinforce the association's commitment to modernizing and integrating the global credit information ecosystem, supporting policies that encourage sustainable economic growth.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anbc-showcases-brazils-progress-in-sustainable-credit-and-esg-data-at-event-in-morocco-302618590.html