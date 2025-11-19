Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019
Frankfurt
18.11.25 | 08:03
2,560 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
19.11.2025 07:33 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 
19-Nov-2025 / 05:57 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 
 
DATE: November 18, 2025 

Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from loans, credit cards, general purpose 
loans, cheque accounts, commercial loans, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with 
the interest amount; 

- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 544.149.217,26 as of October 20, 2025, to Ortak Varlik 
Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 91.000.000,00, 

- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 545.126.430,04 as of October 21, 2025, to Gelecek Varlik 
Yönetimi A.S. for a total consideration of TL 91.000.000,00, 

- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 546.748.645,13 as of October 22, 2025, to Dünya Varlik 
Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 90.000.000,00, 
 
in three separate portfolios for a total consideration of TL 272.000.000,00. 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 

Yours sincerely, 
 
Garanti BBVA 
 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 408667 
EQS News ID:  2232240 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2232240&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2025 00:57 ET (05:57 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
