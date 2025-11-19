HyProMag USA Expands Feedstock Supply Agreement With Global Electronics Recycler, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its feedstock supply agreement [i] with global electronics recycling company, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, LLC ("ILS") (the "Supply Agreement").

ILS is currently securing and storing neodymium iron boron ("NdFeB") feedstock from hard disk drives ("HDDs") at the ILS pre-processing sites in Williston, South Carolina, and Reno, Nevada (the "ILS pre-processing sites") in advance of the commissioning of HyProMag USA's advanced stage rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing plant to be located in Fort Worth, Texas.

In addition to HDDs, ILS will start to procure bulk NdFeB feedstock including rotors from electric motors, wind turbine magnets, speaker assemblies, and MRIs. ILS and HyProMag USA have agreed to create a joint "Technical Procurement" team to accelerate all purchases and complete the onboarding of the INSERMA ANOIA S.L. ("Inserma") "3rd generation" HDD magnet separation system at its sites. HyProMag USA is targeting delivery of the machines to the ILS pre-processing sites by the end of December 2025 [ii] .

Julian Treger, Chief Executive of CoTec commented: " The ILS Supply Agreement continues to progress; multiple NdFeB feedstocks have been successfully tested through the accelerated piloting program at the University of Birmingham's HPMS pilot facility which will support the technical procurement team as it continues to target and purchase bulk NdFeB feedstock sources across the United States. HyProMag USA is continuing to build long-term partnerships and work closely with commercial suppliers, federal and state governments to facilitate these feedstock sources."

Graham Davy, ILS CEO commented : "ILS is excited to expand its procurement efforts to other NdFeB sources in partnership with HyProMag USA. The additional procurement and pre-processing operations will assist the recovery and recycling of critical strategic materials within the U.S. and provide a platform for further ILS growth. We look forward to working collaboratively with manufacturers and with their supply and vendor chains to facilitate the growth of rare earth material recycling using HyProMag's innovative magnet recycling technology in the U.S."

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study

The Feasibility Study includes the Texas Hub, and two pre-processing facilities located in South Carolina and Nevada, respectively. In March 2025, HyProMag USA announced the expansion of the detailed engineering phase to include three HPMS vessels [iii] and that it was initiating concept studies for further expansion and complementary "Long Loop" recycling [iv] . The Texas Hub's annual production is expected to be 750 metric tons per annum of recycled sintered NdFeB magnets and 807 metric tons per annum of associated NdFeB co-products (total payable capacity - 1,557 metric tons of NdFeB within five years of commissioning) over a 40-year operating life. It is expected the production facility will provide significant optionality to supply the U.S. market with additional NdFeB alloy powder while assisting in revitalizing the U.S. magnet sector with the creation of 90-100 skilled magnet manufacturing jobs.

In March 2025, HyProMag USA announced the results of an independent ISO-compliant product carbon footprint study which confirmed an exceptionally low CO 2 footprint of 2.35 kg CO 2 eq. per kg of NdFeB cut sintered block product. [v]

In August 2025, HyProMag USA announced ILS had formally commenced its stockpiling of feedstock initiative pursuant to the recently announced feedstock supply and pre-processing site share agreement between HyProMag USA and ILS.

In September 2025, HyProMag USA announced the commissioning of a Concept Study to evaluate the expansion of its operations into Nevada and South Carolina in collaboration with ILS. [vi]

Also during September 2025, HyProMag USA announced the commissioning of a Concept Study to evaluate long-loop recycling with Worley Group Inc. [vii]

About HyProMag USA

HyProMag USA, LLC is owned 50:50 by CoTec Holdings Corp. (CTH)(CTHCF) and HyProMag Limited. HyProMag Limited is 100% owned by Maginito Limited which is owned on a 79.4%/20.6% basis by Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA) and CoTec.

For more information, please visit www.hypromagusa.com

For further information, please contact:

John Singleton - Director - john.singleton@hypromagusa.com

Will Dawes - Director - will.dawes@hypromagusa.com

Eugene Hercun - Company Communications - +1 604 537 2413

