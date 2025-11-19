PVV Infra Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) to invest around INR 650 crore (73.4 million) in establishing a 1 GW n-type TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam.From pv magazine India PVV Infra Ltd will set up a 1 GW n-type TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of around INR 650 crore ($73.4 million). The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) for the proposed project. The factory will ...

