Chinese manufacturer Phono has launched a new bifacial solar panel in the Australian market featuring an output of 475 W and a power conversion efficiency of 23.27%.From pv magazine USA Chinese module manufacturer Phono has unveiled the Quasar 475 W solar panel, based on back-contact n-type technology. The China-based PV company said the dual-glass, bifacial solar module delivers 475 W, with a peak efficiency of 23.27%. The product, identified as PS475L7GFH-18/VBH | 475W | N - BC, measures 1,800 mm × 1,134mm × 30 mm, and weighs in at 23.5 kg. They are built with 2.0 mm heat-strengthened glass ...

