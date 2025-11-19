PCA Global Ventures, the parent company overseeing a global family of leading brands in estate management services and financial recovery, has announced the appointment of Dr. Tia L. Jones as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Project and Change Management.

The group includes Phillips Cohen Associates, Ardent Credit Services, Invenio Financial, and The Estate Registry, which encompasses LegacyNOW, InheritNOW, and bereavement notification services NotifyNOW and Settld.

In this newly created role, Dr. Jones will introduce enterprise-wide strategic transformation through project execution and change enablement. She will oversee the continued development of PCA's Project and Change Management Office (PCMO), strengthen programme and project management capability, enhance governance frameworks, and introduce consistent methodologies across the global business units.

Reporting to the Global Chief of Staff, Dr. Jones will champion strategic projects and change initiatives that span multiple departments, drive measurable business outcomes and foster ongoing innovation.

"I'm thrilled to join this incredible organisation as SVP, Head of Global Change and Project Management," said Dr. Jones. "It's inspiring to see a culture where people genuinely care, collaborate closely, and foster a true sense of belonging. I'm excited to help grow a global PCMO and drive consistency in project and change management execution supporting teams as we scale up and deliver lasting impact."

Dr. Jones has worked for over 28 years in the financial services sector, having held senior positions with JP Morgan, Citi, Barclays, and Morgan Stanley. She brings experience of change management, systemisation of enterprise-level operations, together with an ability to drive global initiatives that deliver measurable outcomes. In addition, she has contributed to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, has experience with artificial intelligence applications in business, and is an accomplished public speaker and communicator.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Jones to the PCA leadership team," said Saima Hassan, Global Chief of Staff at PCA Global Ventures. "Her impressive track record of transformation across global organisations, combined with her ability to align strategy, execution, and culture, will be invaluable as we continue to expand and evolve our operations. Dr. Jones will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's next phase of growth."

About PCA Global Ventures: PCA Global Ventures is the parent company of the Phillips Cohen Associates, Ardent Credit Services, Invenio Financial, and The Estate Registry brands. For nearly three decades, these companies have specialized in compassionate deceased account care, compliant recovery services, technology-driven debt settlement solutions, and strategic acquisitions. By combining regulatory expertise with empathy-driven engagement, the group protects client reputations while delivering respectful outcomes for consumers. Additionally, as pioneers in estate management services, their cloud-based tools simplify intergenerational estate management for executors and beneficiaries. With a long-standing reputation for empathetic and innovative programs, PCA Global Ventures provides the structure, leadership, and operational efficiency to support long-term growth and scalability across its family of brands.

