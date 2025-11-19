Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Skyharbour setzt den nächsten Paukenschlag - Mega-Millionen-Deal mit Denison Mines eingetütet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.11.2025 08:12 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iniVation Unveils New Family of Axiro Vision Products to Advance Visual AI and Automation

Advanced solutions deliver high speed and extreme dynamic range for robotics, autonomous vehicles, and industrial inspection

ZURICH, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iniVation, a leading provider of high-performance vision systems and part of the SynSense Group, today introduced the new Axiro product family. This expansion addresses critical challenges in delivering industrial-strength Embodied AI and automation by combining high speed, high data throughput, and high dynamic range (HDR) frame-based solutions.

The new Axiro lineup includes high-resolution, high-speed, frame-based stereo and monocular cameras, compute modules, and adapter kits. Axiro products enable machines to perceive and interact intelligently in demanding environments:

  • High resolution and bandwidth for detailed detection and fast response in autonomous systems.
  • HDR up to 140 dB for reliable performance in varying light conditions.
  • Ruggedized designs suited for industrial inspection and outdoor applications.

The new Axiro family is targeted at robot builders, automation specialists, and academic labs. As manufacturing and inspection demand faster and safer automation, the new Axiro products address this gap with powerful solutions. For example, the Axiro S JAT Platform is a complete solution for multi-camera AI processing.

By integrating high resolution, extreme dynamic range, and robust environmental adaptability, Axiro allows autonomous systems to achieve unprecedented levels of precision and reliability under challenging operating conditions. Axiro can also be combined with iniVation high-performance vision systems to create hybrid frame-based and event-based vision solutions to achieve even lower latency in selected applications.

About iniVation

iniVation, a SynSense Group company, is a global leader in high-performance vision systems. Its complete portfolio of frame-based and bio-inspired technology delivers breakthrough advantages across multiple applications, including ultra-low latency, extreme dynamic range, and ultra-low power consumption.

About SynSense Group

SynSense is a world-leading neuromorphic technology company and the first to deliver a full-stack technology portfolio integrating both neuromorphic sensing and computing. Its product suite spans neuromorphic computing, neuromorphic sensing, integrated vision, and neuromorphic software, delivering integrated edge computing solutions for intelligent security, industrial inspection, smart farming, embodied intelligence, smart devices, brain-computer interface industry and more.

Contact Us:

Sales: sales@synsense.ai
Media: media@synsense.ai
Learn more: https://inivation.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inivation-unveils-new-family-of-axiro-vision-products-to-advance-visual-ai-and-automation-302616786.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.