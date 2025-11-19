Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Third Interim Dividend for the year ending 30 April 2026

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

19 November 2025

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Third Interim Dividend for the year ending 30 April 2026

The Directors are pleased to declare a third interim dividend of 3.95 pence per share. This will be paid on 16 January 2026 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 19 December 2025. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 18 December 2025.

As announced on 24 June 2025, the Directors of Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (the "Company") intend to declare dividends totalling 15.80p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2026 (2025: 15.60p). This equates to an annual dividend yield of 4.4% based on the Company's NAV per share as at 30 April 2025 an increase of 0.2p per share on the previous year dividend.

It is intended that four equal distributions of 3.95 pence per share will be paid in July, October, January and April of the Company's current financial year. A first interim dividend of 3.95p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2026 was paid on 15 July 2025 and a second interim dividend of 3.95p per ordinary share was paid on 24 October 2025.















