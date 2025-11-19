The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) says improving project timelines point to greater stability in the United States utility-scale solar pipeline.From pv magazine USA The US solar sector is showing signs of stabilizing its project pipeline, with the share of delayed utility-scale projects falling in the third quarter of 2025. Data compiled by the EIA from its Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory reports indicates that projects representing roughly 20% of planned capacity reported a schedule delay in the third quarter of 2025. The level improved from the 25% of planned capacity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...