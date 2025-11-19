Scientists in the United Kingdom have compiled a new database of adiabatic compressed air energy storage projects. Using this data, they were able to determine the experience rate and identify the conditions under which the technology would be economically viable. According to their findings, costs have declined at a 15% learning rate since 2013.A group of researchers led by the United Kingdom's King's College London has compiled a comprehensive database of adiabatic compressed air energy storage (A-CAES) projects, gathering information on both operational systems and planned installations around ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...